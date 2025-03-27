Tragic Tractor Accident Claims the Life of 16-Year-Old Montana Cowboy
The Holzum family experienced a parent’s worst nightmare on March 3. Gage Holzum lost his life after a freak accident involving one of their tractors.
Holzum’s legacy will live on as everyone remembers his dedication and passion to roping and ranching. Heading was something he took very seriously and loved to do. He had many talents outside of the heading box as well.
Between his mother and father there is a deep history of ranching. Jennifer (Gage’s mother) has multiple generations of ranching in California while Tyler (Gage’s father) has the same background, but in Montana.
The family originated in Oakdale, CA, but took a move to Rapejle, Montana a few years ago. The entire family is involved in running cows, up to 500. They are also in the horse training business which Gage became heavily involved in.
Holzum Quarter Horses specializes in raising ranch-raised horses. The family had started spending winters in Arizona to keep training horses and building on their skills.
Gage was becoming quite the trainer as the first head horse he ever made is currently with Rhen Richard (5x NFR Qualifier). At just 16 he had already learned so much and his knowledge with horses was impeccable. Richard was someone that Gage idolized. The fact that Gage’s first self-made horse went to Richard was very special to him.
While roping and ranching were what he did well people are remembering him for how he treated them. Many have reached out to the family speaking of Gage's honor and demeanor. He didn't cuss, didn't drink, and was always willing to help anybody.
Grasping with the death of someone this young is extremely painful. His legacy will live on as he was someone that everyone respected deeply. There has already been a memorial scholarship set up in his name. He will continue to positively impact lives even though he is no longer with us.
The Gage Paul Holzum Memorial Scholarship Fund was set up for kids looking to go to college and continue their rodeo careers. However, it is also set up for those who are seeking aid to attend roping clinics and schools. Checks can be made out to The Gage Paul Holzum Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to Nevada State Bank, PO Box 29, Lovelock, NV 89419. Scholarship fund money also can be sent via Venmo, @GagePaulHolzumMemorial.