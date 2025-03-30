Tuf Cooper Keeps the “Hammer” Down with Rodeo Austin Victory
As much as Tuf Cooper might not want to admit it, sometimes father actually does know best.
Of course, when your father is eight-time World Champion and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper, there’s some weight that comes with any rodeo-related insight.
Last year, Roy was in Tuf’s ear about the opportunity to buy a new horse named Hammer. The 17-year-old came up for sale early in the summer and Roy was insistent his son take a look at the animal.
“My dad has had his eyes on him for a very long time and when he came up for sale last year, he made me buy him. I didn’t have the money, but that’s not a very big obstacle for a rodeo cowboy,” Tuf said with a laugh.
It’s a partnership that continues to pay dividends.
Tuf and Hammer wrapped up their time at Rodeo Austin on Saturday with a big finish, winning the final go en route to claiming the average championship.
After placing third in the first round with a time of 8.1 seconds, the pair missed earning money in the second go, settling for a time of 10.5 seconds. While it wasn’t a payday, it was a second catch, giving them a shot at the average.
The battle at the finish line proved to be very nip-and-tuck, with Tuf edging Logan Bird by a tenth of a second to win the round with a showing of 8.5 seconds. That result parlayed over into a narrow finish for the average title, with Tuf going for 27.1 seconds on three runs, while Bird went for 27.3. Tuf finished his stay in Austin with $11,652 in earnings.
“Before I nodded, I said to myself, ‘Just really place your first swing.’ After that, I saw the neck loop going really sharp, which keeps your timing really good. The calf kind of steps left, but Hammer just made things so easy,” Tuf said.
The win also keeps momentum rolling for the Decatur, Texas, cowboy as he’s now picked up significant paydays across the Lone Star State in recent weeks. Tuf won the finals at San Antonio, as well as two rounds at RodeoHouston in the last month and a half, propelling him to sixth in the PRCA Tie-Down World Standings with more than $44,500 in earnings this year.
Along with intel on a special horse from his dad, the four-time PRCA World Champion and 16-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier credits some coaching from veteran ropers Clay Brown and Gordy Alderson for his recent success.
After coming away with no money earned through much of February, their insights helped him get back on the right track. It’s a plan that won’t be changing anytime soon.
“Sometimes, if you’re not getting the result you want, it takes trying something else and those two, Clay and Gordy, have been helping me a lot with some different stuff I need to work on and we’ve been getting some good results, so I think I’ll stick with it,” Tuf said with a laugh.
Other Rodeo Austin results
Bareback rider Tanner Aus was the lone competitor to clear 90 for the entire rodeo and it happened at the right time. Aus’ 91-point ride against Diamond G Rodeo’s Good Girl in Saturday’s finale helped him capture the title along with $15,628 in total prize money.
Logan Kenline was the definition of steady throughout his runs in Austin. The steer wrestler missed money in the first and second rounds, but his four-second effort in the finals was good enough to be runner-up and lifted him to the aggregate title at 12.9 seconds on three runs. He earned $8,160 in total.
The team roping duo of Wyatt Cox and Marcus Theroit completed their two runs in 8.8 seconds, a tenth of a second better than Shay Dixon Carroll and Logan Moore on their way to the average title and $9,705 in winnings.
Q Taylor got the job done in saddle bronc riding, using a 90-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Hammer Stone to hold off Stetson Wright (89.5) and claim the finals. Taylor left Austin with $10,340 in earnings.
Barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi blazed her way to a time of 15.1 seconds in Saturday’s final round to secure the championship. Along with winning the first round, the veteran walked away with $22,646 in earnings.
Rylee George saved her best for last. The breakaway roper narrowly made her way into the Saturday’s final go but used a run of 1.7 seconds to claim the title. In all, George secured $12,118 in Austin, $11,280 of which came from the finals.
Bull rider Wacey Schalla went for three rides above 90 points during his time in Austin, winning the first round at 90.5, followed by an identical score in the semifinals. During Saturday’s final round, Schalla went for 91.5 points against Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Gangster Walk on his way to the win and $19,746 in winnings.
Despite not winning the finals in either saddle bronc or bull riding, Stetson Wright was the biggest money winner in Austin, claiming all-around cowboy honors with $25,330 in prize money collected.