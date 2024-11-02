World Champions Take Center Stage in Las Vegas: Rounds 3 & 4 of 2024 INFR
The Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour culminates into the annual finals event, held at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the recap from rounds one and two here.
The first two rounds are split into two performances each on Tuesday and Wednesday. For the third round held on Thursday and Friday nights, a new draw is determined based on the average times/scores. From the average on those three rounds, the top twelve in the rough stock events and the top sixteen in the timed events return on Saturday night for the championship round.
Round 3
Bareback Riding
A pair of NFR qualifiers found themselves back on the top of the leaderboard in round three, with Jayco Roper claiming his second win of the week by one point.
1. Jayco Roper 84
2. Jacob Lees 83
3. Conner Heniert 80
4. Evan Betony 77
5/6. Earl Tsosie Jr and Curly Twigg 76
Steer Wrestling
In round 3, Joe Wilson stepped in for his first win of the week.
1. Joe Wilson 4.52
2. Nolan Conway 4.7
3. Jay Many Grey Horses 4.88
4. Dalton Porch 5.4
5. Tydon Tsosie 5.49
6. Brent Belkham 5.81
Ladies Breakaway
Kylee Jo Washakie earned her first check of the week with a big win in round three.
1. Kylee Jo Washakie 2.09
2. Kassidy Dennison 2.17
3. Jana Todacheenie 2.4
4. Kadin Jodie 2.68
5. Taniah Nez 2.85
6. Chelsey Gibson 2.87
Saddle Bronc Riding
Jackson Ford claimed his third win in three rounds with an 85 point ride in round three.
1. Jackson Ford 85
2. Cole Elshere 82
3. Creighton Curley 78
4. Kash Deal 77
5. Stade Riggs 73
6. Cash Wilson 72
Tie Down Roping
Quinton Inman pulled a check in round two and followed it with a win in round three with an 8.17, the fastest time of the rodeo thus far.
1. Quinton Inman 8.17
2. Malachi Pablo 8.24
3. Blake Carter 8.52
4. Corbin Fisher 8.83
5. Nolan Conway 9.08
6. Norman Mitchell 9.16
Team Roping
2022 National High School Finals Rodeo team roping champion, James Arviso, paired with Ty Romo, a heeler who has previously been ranked within the top 15 in the PRCA World Standings for the round three win.
1. Arviso/Romo 4.39
2. Begay/Nez 4.6
3. Conway/Skunkcap 5.11
4. Benally/Benally 5.42
5. Vaile/Bearspaw 5.53
6. Sells/Lansing 5.62
Barrel Racing
Kelsey Howard earned her first win of the week in round three.
1. Kelsey Howard 15.210
2. Quinley Inman 15.326
3. JC Hawk 15.565
4. Gabriyelle Irving 15.583
5. Teal Stoll 15.679
Bull Riding
1. Teigan Gray 89
2/3. Wynn Lawrence and O'Dey Tom 84
4. Xman Antez 79
5. Slick Phelps 73
Round 4
Bareback Riding
2024 NFR qualifier, Jacob Lees, took the round win in the final night of competition.
- Jacob Lees 86
- Shane O'Connell 85
- Evan Betony 84
- Jayco Roper 83
- Earl Tsosie Jr./Steven Dewolfe 73
Steer Wrestling
Rooster Yazzie made his way to the top of the leaderboard in the fourth round with the fastest time of the week.
- Rooster Yazzie 3.95
- Matt Jodie 4.3
- Ty Allen Fischer 4.57
- Dontre' Goff 6.76
- Sawyer Stran 8.76
- Nolan Conway 13.66
Breakaway Roping
D Low Show showed up and showed out again for a win in the final round.
- D Low Show 2.18
- Bailey Bates 2.25
- Heather Rogers 2.85
- Erin Jones 4.21
- Kadin Jodie 12.08
- Janae Todacheenie 12.15
Saddle Bronc Riding
Continuing his clean sweep, Jackson Ford won another round with his 84 point ride. If I recall correctly, it was announced in the final round that in 48 years of the INFR, no one had ever claimed all four round wins in a row in this event until Ford in 2024.
- Jackson Ford 84
- Kash Deal 81
- Alan Kole Gobert and Creighton Curley 79
- Cash Wilson 76
- Malcolm Heathershaw 73
Tie Down Roping
Dalton Porch found his stride, moving into the top spot on the board in round four.
- Dalton Porch 8.64
- Ryan Cody Nez 8.65
- Brock Belkham 8.81
- Quinton Inman 10.81
- Jay Crawler 11.16
- Norman Mitchell 11.66
Team Roping
Dwight Sells and Cody Lansing earned their first round win of the week.
- Sells/Lansing 4.57
- Rogers/Tsinigine 4.82
- Begay/Nez 4.85
- Phillips/John 5.02
- Wesley/Benjamin 6.27
- Charley/Murphy 9.49
Ladies Barrel Racing
Tiffany Teehee earned the round win with her 15.330.
- Tiffany Teehee 15.330
- Quinley Inman 15.459
- Gabriyelle Irving 15.559
- Kelsey Howard 15.619
- Ashley Whatley 15.629
- Kenzie Kallenberger 15.754
Bull Riding
There were no qualified rides in the final night of competition.
World Champions
Women’s All Around - Jareth Curely
Men’s All Around - Nolan Conway
Bareback Riding - Jacob Lees
Steer Wrestling - Nolan Conway
Ladies Breakaway Roping - Bailey Bates
Saddle Bronc Riding - Jackson Ford
Tie Down Roping - Quinton Inman
Team Roping - Erich Rogers & Aaron Tsinigine
Ladies Barrel Racing - Quinley Inman
Bull Riding - Teigan Gray