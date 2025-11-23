Two Saddle Bronc Riders Will Nod Heads as NFR Rookies in 2025

This year, there are only two in the field of 15 saddle bronc riders who are National Finals Rodeo Rookies.

In the No. 11 position entering the NFR for his first time will be Weston Patterson. The Waverly, Kan., cowboy purchased his PRCA card in 2022, and now, at the age of 24, he will make his first appearance in Las Vegas this December.

Patterson has won $173,735 in the regular season. This long list of wins in 2025 helped launch this cowboy to his spot in the top 15:

Lawton (Okla.) Rangers Rodeo

Central Wyoming (Casper) Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Ram Prairie Circuit Finals (Duncan, Okla.)

Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo (Des Moines, Iowa)

Flint Hills Rodeo (Strong City, Kan.)

Bennington (Kan.) PRCA Rodeo

Old Fort Days Rodeo (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Co-champion at Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo (San Bernardino)

Co-champion at Abbyville (Kan.) Frontier Days

In 2024 Patterson finished 40th in the world standings, and in 2023 he finished 58th in the world standings.

A Canadian cowboy that comes to the NFR as a rookie in position No. 13 is the only other rookie in the saddle bronc riding.

Q Taylor of Nanton, AB won $157,561 this year to qualify for his first NFR. Taylor's win list in also extensive:

Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up

Cache County Fair and Rodeo (Logan, Utah)

Strathmore (Alberta) Stampede

Drayton Valley (Alberta) Pro Rodeo

Rodeo Austin (Texas)

Homestead (Fla.) Championship Rodeo

Taylor has been knocking at the door to receiving a back number in the past. In 2023, he was 18th in the world, just barely missing the NFR. Last year Q ended up No. 35 in the world standings, but he kept the momentum up and used it in the 2025 rodeo season to earn that iconic back number.

Though there are only two Rookie Saddle Bronc Riders headed to the yellow arena, there are 26 NFR rookies total throughout all seven events.

The bull riding brings the most rookies, seven and following them is the barrel racers with six rookies. There are four bareback riding rookies and two steer wrestling rookies. The team ropers will have three rookies making an appearance, one header and two heelers, while the tie-down ropers have two rookies among the top 15 in their event.

The NFR will begin December 4, and run 10 grueling rounds through December 13. This is the 40th anniversary of the NFR in Las Vegas.

