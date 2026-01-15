3-Time World Champion Earns Second Consecutive NFR Average Title

Three-time World Champion Tie-Down Roper Riley Webb humbly earned legendary status when he made the history books at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Claiming three gold buckles in three consecutive years, Webb is the first cowboy to do so in the event in Las Vegas.

The last three-time winner of the Tie-Down Roping World Championship is the late, great, Roy "Super Looper" Cooper. At that time, the NFR was held in Oklahoma City, Okla. Cooper was a valued mentor and family friend of Webb, helping shape his young career.

The 2025 NFR

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

It appeared that the 2025 race was going to be a tight one for Webb. He and Shad Mayfield battled back and forth for the top spot in both the Average and World Standings throughout the first four rounds.

When Mayfield's calf kicked free in Round 5, everyone knew that the game had just changed. Always one to quietly thrive under pressure, Webb kept his mental game sharp for the remainder of the rodeo.

Over the next four rounds, he pulled four checks and held onto the lead in the Average race. That check was worth $94,036 and Webb kept his eye on the finish line.

Ultimately, he won both the Average and World Championship, finishing the year with $555,544 in season earnings. His time of 82.3 seconds on ten head earned the Average win by nearly two seconds.

Webb earned checks in a total of six rounds, including a win in Round 3. Not only did the 22-year-old catch all ten calves, he finished the week without a single broken barrier.

Webb, of Denton, Texas, has now qualified for the NFR four times and is a back-to-back NFR Average Champion. With nearly $1.5 million in career earnings just four years into his professional career, this phenom is just getting started.

The humble and talented young cowboy first set the season earnings record in 2023, with his first gold buckle win. He finished the year with $452,852 and was the 2023 NFR Average Reserve Champion.

In 2024, Webb broke his own record, placing in eight rounds. He won $258,307 at the NFR and set the bar even higher, at $475,214 in season earnings.

Continuing to blaze trails and add his name to the record books in 2025, Webb became the first tie-down roper to cross the $500,000 mark in season earnings. He broke his own season earnings record by nearly $100,000 in 2025.

