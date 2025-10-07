Unexpected Help Sealed Gavin Soileau's Last-Second NFR Qualification

The CINCH Playoffs Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., is typically pro rodeo athletes’ final chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, with nearly $1.2 million in prize money up for grabs. Contestants on the bubble duke it out for a shot at the finals.

For Gavin Soileau, however, Sioux Falls didn’t pan out the way he hoped. He qualified through to the eight-man round, but missed his steer which left him short of the high-paying final round. That run would leave Soileau less than $1,000 short of qualifying for his first NFR.

Though he had entered the Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo in San Bernardino, Calif., there was no way for Soileau to get there in time to run his steer. With Soileau dejected and preparing for a long trip home, an unexpected savior showed up in the form of 2013 World Champion Tie Down Roper and (now) 16-time NFR Qualifier, Shane Hanchey.

“I was walking out, and Shane Hanchey rode up on his calf horse, and was like, ‘Hey, I got a charter flight going to San Bernardino if you want to get on it,’” Soileau said. “So I was like, well, that’s my only shot.”

It’s hard to imagine the nerves in the air that night on the flight between Sioux Falls and San Bernardino. Soileau sat 16th in the standings, just inches from his first trip to Vegas, and he had one steer left to make it happen.

“I was trying, honestly, to not think about that part of it,” Soileau said. “Just get over there and go make a run… and if it works out, it works out. If it doesn't, then that’s okay.”

Upon arriving in San Bernardino, fellow steer wrestler, Jace Melvin had the horses ready for them. Hanchey and Soileau arrived just before the rodeo started, so there was no time to waste.

With the weight of an entire season on his shoulders, Soileau backed into the box aboard Jace Melvin and Grant Peterson’s horse, Brutus, with one last shot at making the NFR. He was 3.9 seconds on his run, placing him second in the rodeo.

Soileau won $2,644 in San Bernardino. Though one of the smaller checks he won this season, it was certainly one of the most meaningful. That check was just enough to edge out Mike McGinn, who will miss the finals by less than $1,700.

The Texas Circuit Finals on Oct. 7-10 is the next stop along the road for Soileau, who holds down No. 10 in the Texas Circuit standings.

After that, Soileau said, he’ll be keeping things simple between now and December. “I’m just gonna focus on doing what I do.”

Recommended Articles