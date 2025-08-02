Updated WPRA Breakaway Standings: Rickie Fanning Surges After Days of 47 Victory
The National Finals Breakaway Roping is getting closer and closer. The regular season has two months left and with the big paydays coming few and far between it is important to capitalize where one can and that is exactly what Rickie Fanning did this week.
Even though Fanning didn't claw her way into the top 15 after her Days of 47 victory, she jumped from No. 25 in the world a week ago to No. 16.
The major payday that comes out of Salt Lake City has been beneficial to Fanning in multiple years. In 2024, she found herself on the podium, taking home the silver medal. This year- gold. She amassed over $21,000 on her trusty gelding Copper.
Right now, the South Dakota native is chasing after the current number-15 cowgirl, Macey Young, who has $63,336 on the season, only $2,000 ahead of Fanning.
Fanning wasn't the only cowgirl who made a massive jump this week. Frontier Days champion Danielle Lowman sat just inside the top 50 of the world a week ago. She now holds down No. 27. Even though the Arizona cowgirl is still well outside the top 15, she at least has a shot now.
Taylor Munsell and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged still find themselves a fair distance ahead of the rest of the pack. The pair is a solid $30,000 ahead of the number three cowgirl, Josie Conner, as the only three to amass over $100,000 on the year.
The lone rookie in the top 45 is Haiden Thompson, who now sits at No. 24 after picking up a nice check in the qualifier round of the Frontier Days. She has now surpassed $50k in season earnings and still has a decent shot at cracking the top 15.
It will take well over the bottom dollar now, which is $63,000, but the way Thompson has been performing as of late, it is not out of reach, to say the least.
There are many miles left to be travelled, rodeos to get to and calves to be roped. To go along with that, there are plenty of girls who find themselves with a shot to rope at this year's NFBR.
