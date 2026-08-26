We Will Always Love You: Dolly Parton Passes at Age 80

Prolific singer/songwriter, cultural icon, actress, philanthropist and musical genius Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80. According to a report on her X account, Parton died peacefully at home in Nashville, Tennessee. She had reportedly been hospitalized for four days leading up to her tragic passing.

The X post relayed Parton’s request for her immediate family to hold an intimate service in remembrance of her, adding calls for fans and friends to leave their thoughts and tributes via social media and online.

“Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at DollyParton.com.

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump ordered American flags lowered across the United States for one week Tuesday, in remembrance of Parton, saying "The World loves you."

Born in a one-room cabin on January 19, 1946, in the Smoky Mountain region of Pittman Center, Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of 12 children. The daughter of a sharecropper and tobacco farmer, Parton’s stirring lyrics to such beloved songs as “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” "Coat of Many Colors" and "In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad)" chronicled a humble upbringing that most in the farming and ranching world find relatable.

Parton made her first recording at age 11 and was writing professionally by age 16. She graduated high school in 1964 and moved to Nashville to pursue music the very next day. Her career spanned seven decades.

Mastering the musical genres of country, bluegrass, pop, gospel and rock, Parton gained global fame with the unforgettable hit “I Will Always Love You.” According to Wikipedia, in 1974, Parton had three solo singles reach number one on the country chart, including "Jolene", "I Will Always Love You" and "Love Is Like a Butterfly." Rodeo fans far and wide have heard all these and more in arenas across the country.

Parton's flamboyant style fit the Western ethos to a T and she became a hit with rodeo fans when she performed at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo in 1970, Houston in 1978 and during the National Finals Rodeo in 1992 and 2004.

Dustin Lynn spends time at a mural of Dolly Parton on Forrest Avenue after Parton died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond her superstardom as a prolific songwriter, singer and master of multiple instruments, Parton’s artistry extended to the acting industry with starring roles in blockbusters like "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias." She wrote musicals and co-owned a film and television production company called Sandollar Productions. There was seemingly nothing Parton couldn’t do. Parton has been inducted into at least five major halls of fame through the course of her illustrious career.

An astute businesswoman, Parton co-owned The Dollywood Company, which operates the theme park Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In 1998, Nashville Business ranked her the wealthiest country music star, and as of 2017, her net worth was estimated at $500 million.

“Being a star just means that you just find your own special place, and that you shine where you are.” Dolly Parton

For years, Parton has supported numerous charitable causes, and her Dollywood Foundation has become known for creating a lasting impact through generous contributions to children’s literacy campaigns.

In May, the country legend announced she was canceling her planned Las Vegas residency, which had already been postponed from 2025 to September 2026 because of health concerns.

Parton is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl Dean, who died in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82, as well as her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens, and father, Robert Lee Parton Sr.