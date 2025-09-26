Who Will Make the NFR? WPRA Women Enter the Governor's Cup Final Countdown

There are only a few days left for competitors to win enough money to make it to this year's NFR. The points have been tallied and the roster is set for the showdown that is going to happen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Governor's Cup. Every dollar, literally every penny, counts and there is more than enough money to be won this weekend for athletes trying to make that final push.

The Governor's Cup is the richest rodeo that the state has to offer. The first two rounds will pay nearly $12,000 for first place and the overall winner will take home a $32,000 check. This rodeo is going to change the world standings drastically, as one won't have to win it to solidify their spot inside the top 15.

Barrel Racers and Breakaway Ropers Competing in Sioux Falls

Charles Bryce/San Angelo Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are only 12 cowgirls who will be competing in their respective events, and the barrel racing is going to be a good one to watch. Three out of five inside the top-five of the world standings will be competing: 4x World Champion Hailey Kinsel, Emily Beisel and Carlee Otero. However, it is those on the bubble that have the most pressure riding on this weekend.

Michelle Alley and Halyn Lide are the two girls who sit outside the top 15 that are looking to play spoiler. Alley has the most ground to make up as Lide sits less than $5,000 from the bottom hole right now (Tricia Aldridge holds the No. 15 spot and will also be competing).

Alley would be quite the Cinderella story if she qualified for the NFR. She wouldn't necessarily have to win everything, but she'll need over $36,000.

Down in the roping boxes, there are three ladies who are trying to bump out those who currently have a chance to rope in Las Vegas when December rolls around: Zoie Bedke, Martha Angelone and Bailey Bates. Now, mathematically, Bedke could ultimately qualify, but more than likely, it is Angelone and Bates who could make up enough ground.

Bates and Angelone sit No.19 and 20 in the world standings and are chasing Jenna Dallyn who is currently in the hot seat. Dallyn, who won't be at the Governor's Cup, has over $93,000 won (nearly $16,000 more than Bates) on the year in pursuit of her first NFBR qualification.

The cutoff point is rapidly approaching on these cowgirls. There are other rodeos going on around the country this weekend and by the time it is over, this year's National Finals Rodeo contestants will be named.

