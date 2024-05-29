Windy Ryon Memorial: Half a Century of Roping Excellence
History of the Windy Ryon?
Windy Ryon, was known as a cowboy but also a businessman. He was a kind man who showed all the qualities of the cowboy spirit. He was the founder of Ryon's Saddle Shop and Western Store in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. His store became a gathering place for rodeo athletes and cowboys from all walks of life. You could also find a hot pot of coffee, a firm handshake, and a good story at Ryons.
In memory and honor of the great Don (Windy) Ryon, his friends held the very first Windy Ryon Memorial Roping in 1973. The very best in the game have been showcased at this event since the beginning. Thousands of rodeo fans gather to watch tie-down roping, team roping, steer roping, steer wrestling, and even the prestigious washer pitch. Legends in the rodeo world, like Walt Garrison and Roy Cooper, were seen among winners at the Windy Ryon. Still today, the best in the world show up to compete annually.
Every year, the roping is held at the Windy Ryon arena, conveniently located just north of the Fort Worth Stockyards in Saginaw, Texas. The roping honors Ryon every year, of course, but each year, another area cowboy or cowgirl who loved the sport of rodeo is also remembered and honored. The proceeds go towards rewarding thousands of dollars in scholarships to local high schoolers.
50th Anniversary
2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the Windy Ryon Memorial Roping (WRMR). The event is as entertaining as it is historical, as it hosts the best in the game for a weekend of exciting roping action. Both men and women, young and old, compete over the course of 3 days. Memorial Day weekend looks a little different if you are a cowboy, and the Windy Ryon has become a tradition of honoring the American Spirit the cowboy way.
Memorial Day weekend has become a lot busier for rodeo athletes as the sport continues to expand and grow, but the Ryon is still a must-attend and favorite for many of the best. After his win this year, Travis Graves said, "I’ve been coming here since I was probably 15 years old. It’s a pretty historic kind of roping, and every Memorial weekend, this is where you’d go back in the day. Now there’s a few more other ropings, too.”
Rematch Rivalry: Webb vs Harris
A fan-favorite event of the Windy Ryon is the Tie Down Roping Match held annually. Last year in 2023, we watched Ty Harris and Riley Webb battle it out, and Riley Webb came out on top. This year, the two competed in a highly anticipated 8-head rematch where, once again, consistency was the key, and Webb was, once again, crowned the champion.
In an interview with Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Webb said, "I just didn't worry about what Ty was doing, just rope my roping. That is something I have learned through the rodeos, the jackpots, you know, just rope my game, and hopefully, it's good enough that day."
The World Champion tie-down roper also spoke about the half-century-long tradition of this prestigious event, saying, "I want to thank the Windy Ryon for letting me come match. I remember as a little kid coming to the standing room only and getting to watch everyone rope, and so I am very honored."
Though Webb may be deemed the victorious one in Saginaw, the world standings are there to prove that Ty remains formidable. Harris is currently sitting in the No. 2 spot in the PRCA World Standings with $92,898; however, none other than Webb is following close behind at No. 3 with $82,921. It goes without saying that these cowboys will continue the rivalry through the year with eyes on a world title.
Champions Crowned: 2024 WRMR Champions
Ladies Breakaway: Tiada Gray
Ladies Open Team Roping: Beverly Robbins and Kaitlynn Torres
Ladies #9 Incentive Team Roping: Jayme Marcrum and Martha Lynn Walters
Open Team Roping: Luke Brown and Travis Graves
19 and under Tie Down Roping: Pax Vogel
Invitational Tie Down Roping: Cash Enderli
Double Mugging: Colt Carter and Desmon Johnson
#11.5 Team Roping: Kenny Kuykendall and Beau Patterson
Steer Roping: Clay Long