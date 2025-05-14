With High Stakes and Fast Loops the Best in Breakaway Roping Show Up in Billings
Billings, Mo. has been the home for the World’s Richest Breakaway Roping for the past 19 years. This roping honors Kari Benson Burns, Betty Benson, and Gilean Newman.
The event started out as the Kari Benson Burns memorial roping in 2006 and was renamed in 2011 after its dramatic growth. Jim Duvall was the originator and in 2014 Kari’s niece, Jacy Fortier, took it over. Nobody has ever won the prestigious event twice.
The 2025 World's Richest Champion was Kierra Hougen with an average total of 7.46 seconds on three total runs. She had a battle with Kristy Stewart. The reserve champion was right behind her with a total of 7.49 seconds.
Hougen took home a Slone saddle, a buckle, and a Cinch Jeans gift certificate. All of the top 10 girls in the average earned a Cinch Jeans gift certificate. Classic Equine and Rattler Ropes also donated many prizes for both the average and the rounds.
Between two different entries Hougen won almost $9,500. She placed fifth in the average to go along with her win as well as placing in two of the three rounds. Zoie Bedke was also one who had success with multiple entries. She was consistent all day placing third and ninth in the average.
Each round required a 2.1 second run to take the win and faster than a 2.4 second run to earn a check. The round winners took home a buckle along with a $1,200 cash prize.
Rodeo has always been a great way to bring people together. Everyone loves what they do and while this is great roping in partial for its great payout it's important to remember the three women that this jackpot is about. Next year will be the 20th anniversary of this incredible event and it'll be great to see how the World's Richest Breakaway honors them.