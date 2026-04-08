Woman in Rodeo: Jordan Driver Is Raising The Bar During Second Year in ProRodeo

Barrel racers across the country are working hard to set themselves up for success this season. One athlete is fresh off her rookie season and is already making waves in 2026. Jordan Driver now sits at No. 8 in the world standings, in front of some of the best barrel racers in the game.

She has been going non-stop all season, and the hard work is paying off as she sits with $33,825 earned as of March 31st.

Consistent Round Wins For Driver All Season Long

Fresh off performances at Rodeo Austin and RodeoHouston, Driver has set herself up nicely in the top 10. She is less than $100 away from Carlee Otero (No. 7) and Anita Ellis (No. 8). Not to mention she is $8,000 ahead of last year's reserve world champion, Tricia Aldridge.

Driver won the first round of Super Series 2 at RodeoHouston with a run of 14.18 seconds, which was the fastest run of the rodeo up until Kassie Mowry bested her with a 14.17 in her Super Series.

Driver fought hard for her place in the wild card round, where she ultimately fell short, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying, and she still earned a good chunk of change.

She had a similar fate at Rodeo Austin, where she made it to the wild card round but finished in the middle of the pack. Despite some struggles, she still did well enough to earn herself two paychecks ahead of the finals.

Driver Gunning For First NFR Qualification

One of her best performances this season was at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo where she again won Round 2 during Super Series 1 with a run of 14.41-seconds. She made it all the way to the semi-finals, where she couldn’t beat out some of the best barrel racers in the game.

For an athlete fresh off her rookie season, Driver is holding her own against the best of the best. She is working to secure her first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo in December and with the way things are going, she may be able to pull it off.

She has remained consistent throughout the season, winning rounds at the Denver Stock Show and Rodeo along with solid performances in San Diego as well. Last year, she finished at No. 26, so she is obviously not messing around when it comes to landing in the top 15 this year.

With the summer run approaching, Driver has plenty of time to work her way into the top spots of the standings. For someone only in her second year of ProRodeo, this is a huge accomplishment.