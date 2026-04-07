Timed Event World Standings Update With Summer Rodeos Drawing Near

With several of the high-paying winter rodeos in the rearview mirror, the world standings are beginning to take shape. There are several tight races in the timed events, along with a few athletes who are already running away with the lead.

As the summer rodeos get rolling, we'll likely see plenty of shifts in the Top 15, but the No. 1 cowboys and cowgirls in the world are off to an impressive start.

Tie-Down Roping: Riley Webb

Riley Webb | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

The three-time reigning World Champion isn't showing any signs of letting off the gas. Riley Webb currently leads the tie-down roping standings with $113,690, which puts him more than $15,000 ahead of the No. 2 man.

So far, Webb has won money at all of the Texas Swing rodeos, including a $65,000 win at RODEOHOUSTON. Add to that a second-place finish at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., and you have all the makings of another World Champion season.

Webb set a single-season earnings record for the tie-down roping last year, as he closed out the NFR with $555,544 in 2025. At the rate he has been winning this year, he could potentially break his own record in 2026.

Steer Wrestling: Holden Myers

After narrowly missing qualifying for the NFR last year, Holden Myers has a strong lead in the steer wrestling world standings heading into the summer rodeos. Myers also took the win at RODEOHOUSTON, which rocketed him up in the standings.

In his breakout season in 2025, Myers held his spot in the Top 15 for almost the entire year. However, an injury in Dodge City, Kan., kept him from his first qualification. This year, however, Myers is already within $15,000 of his total earnings from last year. With plenty of rodeos still to come, he is a favorite to be headed to Vegas in December.

Breakaway Roping: Hali Williams

Another RODEOHOUSTON champion, Hali Williams, is well-positioned to head to her fourth National Finals Breakaway Roping. Williams finished at No. 6 in the World after a round-win-filled trip to the finals in 2025.

Williams shines in the one-header set-ups at many of the summer rodeos. Her gunslinging style makes her a force to be reckoned with, as evidenced by her long history of making sub-two-second runs.

Team Roping: Korbin Rice & Cooper Freeman

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman have yet to qualify for the NFR, but a strong start to their season gives the duo a great chance at making their first trip to the finals.

Rice and Freeman narrowly made the cut for the shootout round in Houston, but they came back in the finals with a winning run of 4.6 seconds to secure their massive win. The pair also finished 3rd in the finals at a lightning-fast Rodeo Austin, with a 4.2-second run.

Barrel Racing: Kassie Mowry

Kassie Mowry and Jarvis | Fernando Sam-Si

Kassie Mowry is one of only nine WPRA members in history to win back-to-back world titles. Her win in Houston and an almost $60,000 lead on the No. 2 cowgirl in the standings make her an easy favorite for the 2026 gold buckle. So far, she has amassed $126,217 in winnings.

Mowry also won Rodeo Austin and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which added to her already massive lead.