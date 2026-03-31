Athletes Earn Massive Paydays As Rodeo Austin Crowns 2026 Champions

Another jewel in the Texas Swing crown, Rodeo Austin, wrapped up over the recent weekend. Athletes banked huge payouts, shaking up the World Standings once again.

At Rodeo Austin, the format and payout differ across events. For the women's events and men's rough stock events, there was one long round, a semi-finals, and a finals. In the men's timed events, there were two rounds, a finals, and an average.

Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller was unstoppable in Austin, where he banked a total of $19,073. Kicking off the rodeo by winning Round 1 on Dakota Rodeo's Buckle Bunny with an 87.5-point ride, he then placed sixth in the Semi-Finals. The Hunstville, Texas, cowboy capped it all off with another win in the Finals with an 89.5-point score on Beutler & Son Rodeo's No Whiskey.

Steer Wrestling

Tucker Allen lit up the leaderboard in Round 1 with a 3.6-second run, earning $5,277. In Round 2, Cash Robb clocked the fastest time of the rodeo with a 3.4-second run, earning an equivalent check to Allen.

With a 3.8-second run in the Finals, Nick Guy solidified his biggest win of 2026 so far. He claimed the win in the Finals, en route to capturing the Average title, bringing his Rodeo Austin total to $13,384.

Team Roping

Young guns James Arviso and Rance Doyal tied the previous world record, with a 3.2-second run in Round 1. They each banked $5,277. In Round 2, Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake shattered that record, with a 2.9-second run, the fastest run in team roping history.

Tee McLeod and Trey Yates topped the Finals with a 2.7, earning $2,600 each. In the Average, Tanner Tomlinson and Coleby Payne earned the victory with a time of 11.6 seconds on three head, earning $7,916 each. In total, the duo banked $13,078 each at Rodeo Austin.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston | Fernando Sam-Sin

Ross Griffin matched up with Beutler & Son Rodeo's Lollipop for an 88.5-point ride in Round 1, earning the $6,019 win. Four-time World Champion Zeke Thurston came through to sweep the Semi-Finals and Finals, earning a grand total of $18,928. His incredible 91.5-point ride in the Finals aboard Beutler & Son Rodeo's Green Bay handily topped the round, helping him secure his biggest win of 2026, so far.

Tie-Down Roping

Dylan Hancock was on fire in Austin, claiming the Round 1 win with a 7.6-second run, banking a $5,277 payday. In Round 2, Riley Pruitt dominated with the fastest run of the rodeo, at 7.1 seconds. Hancock was back in the winner's circle for the Finals, ultimately claiming the Average win and earning a total of $15,793.

Barrel Racing

Carlee Otero and Blingolena | James Phifer

In an incredible Round 1, the arena record was first broken by Latricia Duke (who ultimately finished second) and again by Carlee Otero, with a 14.17-second run. Back aboard her great gelding, Blingolena, Otero dominated the round for $7,046. In the Semi-Finals, Duke tied for the win with Kassie Mowry. Each cowgirl earned $6,649 for their 14.20-second runs.

Mowry and the unbelievable Force The Goodbye topped the Finals with a 14.19, earning $19,621 at Rodeo Austin. The duo cracked the $100,000 mark in season earnings following their RODEOHOUSTON win and will now sit atop the World Standings by over $60,000.

Breakaway Roping

Josie Conner and Hali Williams tied at the top of Round 1 with incredible 1.6-second runs, each earning $6,599. In the Semi-Finals, Kelsie Domer claimed the $7,074 win with a 2.0-second run. Sawyer Gilbert stopped the clock at 1.8 seconds in the Finals, taking home the Rodeo Austin title and $18,986.

Bull Riding

Qynn Anderson | Nathan Meyer Photography

Marco Juarez topped Round 1 with an 87.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo's Hightrain, banking $6,126. T Parker claimed the Semi-Finals win, for $5,946, scoring 89 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Lance Creek. In the Finals, the win went to Qynn Andersen, who scored 89 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Wingman. Andersen also placed fourth in the Semi-Finals, earning an impressive $16,364.