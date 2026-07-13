The Calgary Stampede and Equine Drug Testing: What It Means for Barrel Racers

With the conclusion of the iconic Calgary Stampede, something many fans noticed and questioned throughout the week was the process that the barrel racers go through after each run. Following their runs, the cowgirls immediately made their way to the veterinarian on site.

After their run (three for each competitor in each pool), every barrel racer drew a chip from a coffee can. A green chip meant "you're good to go," while a red chip meant "head to the veterinary barn."

Why? For those who draw a red chip, an expansive blood panel is run on their equine athlete.

Barrel racers are selected at random through this process for mandatory drug testing, something Calgary has utilized for many years. With 10 girls competing each day, it seems the majority draw a red chip, leading to high odds that every horse will be tested by the end of each pool.

The horses of the nine barrel racers who advance to Showdown Sunday will all undergo testing.

Mandatory Testing

Carlee Otero and Blingolena put together an outstanding performance at the 2026 Calgary Stampede | Fernando Sam-Sin

What does this mean for horses who need to run on medication due to a diagnosed medical issue?

Certain medications are allowed if the appropriate documentation has been provided. One of the most well-known, Lasix (furosemide), is commonly used as a preventative for Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage (EIPH).

According to WebMD: "Furosemide is a diuretic, also called a water pill, that is commonly used to reduce edema (fluid retention)... Furosemide works by increasing how much you pee. It does this by helping the kidneys remove electrolytes, such as sodium (salt), and water from the body."

By decreasing blood volume, this medication minimizes the pressure on the alveolar capillaries in the lungs.

Other common medications include bute (phenylbutazone) and Banamine (flunixin meglumine), both NSAIDS used for pain and inflammation. While bute is most often used for general aches and pains, Banamine is a go-to early treatment for conditions like colic (the broad term for "stomachache" in horses).

Steroids, such as dexamethasone, and joint injections can also play a role in testing. One of the biggest concerns for equine welfare in any discipline is known as "stacking," which refers to using multiple medications at the same time.

The more medications "stacked" prior to performance increase the risk of drug interactions and other negative outcomes.

According to the WPRA Rulebook, more than one sample must be taken for testing for equine medications and prohibited substances.

If the sample tests negative, the other sample is destroyed. If it tests positive, the second sample may be used for confirmation. Chapter 18 goes into great detail regarding WPRA policy and procedure for drug testing.

The list of repercussions is lengthy, including forfeiting winnings, paying fines, and possible suspensions — depending on the class the violation falls into.