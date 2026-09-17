Women in Rodeo: Breakaway Star Taylor Munsell Fighting to Keep Her Crown

The 2025 World Champion Breakaway Roper is making moves, with the end of the season just two weeks away. After a record-setting season earnings total of $209,021 in 2025, Taylor Munsell is now No. 6 in the world and isn’t slowing down until she takes home that World Champion title once again.

Munsell Maintains Top 15 Position

Taylor Munsell | Fernando Sam-Sin

The National Finals Breakaway Rodeo (NFBR) takes the top 15 breakaway ropers in the world, and these ladies will go head-to-head come December. But the world standings can shake up at any time, and Munsell has her work cut out for her as the season comes to an end.

With five NFBR qualifications under her belt, Munsell is inches away from her sixth as she’s earned $125,302 so far this season. While the gap between her and No. 1 cowgirl Cheyanne McCartney is wide ($180,561), Munsell definitely has the talent to close the gap.

Most recently, Munsell found herself taking home the win at Gem State Stampede at the end of August. She roped her calf in 2.0 seconds, adding $5,170 to her prize pot.

Munsell won the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo with a 1.9-second run in the short round and winning the tiebreaker against Tiffany Schieck.

Huge Horsepower

Taylor Munsell | Fernando Sam-Sin

Despite having her work cut out for her in order to once again claim the world champion title, Munsell couldn’t do it without the horsepower she has underneath her. She consistently brings her three main mounts with her, but finds the most success on Colonel, a 14-year-old sorrel gelding who has been a monumental asset to Munsell's career.

It was this horse that Munsell rode to the world title last year, winning the sixth round and tying for the top during round 10. She’s had this horse underneath her in four out of the five NBFRs she’s competed in.

While it’s clear she loves this gelding, she also has Ray (18 years old) and Monster (19 years old) with her at all times. Last season, Ray helped her win her second straight Reno Rodeo title, and Monster is the horse that led to her first reserve world champion title in 2022.

Luckily, any of these horses can find success in the NFBR arena for the cowgirl. Munsell will have to fight her way back to the top by the time the NFBR comes to a close, but this world champion isn’t going down without a fight.