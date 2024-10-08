World Champion Continues To Be Epic at Pink Buckle: Derby and Young Guns Results
The Pink Buckle, a stallion incentive program is in its seventh year, has a guaranteed minimum payout of $4.1 million in 2024. Round one results from the Pink Buckle and Young Guns League Derby can be found here.
Young Guns League Derby
Sweeping the Young Guns League Derby, the 1D win in round two and the average went to EF Eurus Ta Fame. Ridden by Sidnei Pereina Da Silva Jr., the duo ran a 17.031 for $10,313. The 2015 stallion by Dash Ta Fame and out of EF Brahma Brown by EF Shady Brown is owned by Mariana Jubran. The average win was worth another $21,269 for the team.
Sassy Little Merri and Deena Van Tassell earned three second place finishes in the Derby- round one, round two, and the average. Van Tassell owns the 2019 mare by Mr Sassy Frenchman and out of Down Merridoc Lane by The Goodbye Lane. They clocked a 17.055 in round two for a $7,013 payday. Second in the average won the duo another $14,471.
Three The Kandyman offspring won 1D money in round two - Kandiss and Kirstin Carlson, Kandy Krush and Lauren DeRouchey, and FrostysKandyman and Brandee Wardell. Feel The Sting also had three 1D money earners in round two - HP Feel The Fame and Brynn Hinton, Feelin The Fame and Stormi Cruzan, and Designed Ta Sting and Tiffany Accomazzo. Mr Sassy Frenchman had two 1D money winners in round two, Van Tassel and Sassy Little Merri and TG Im A Sassy Fling and Jamie Steen.
In the 2D in round two, Shelby Hemmer and Dude Can Dash took the win with a 17.801 for $5,313. Owned by Hemmer, the 2019 gelding is by HP Dash Ta Fiesta and out of Dasher Dude by Texas High Dasher. Second went to Luckyz Got A Winner by Lucky Wonder Horse and out of Patrons Hot Lil Sis by Hot Colours. Kassidy Kuka rode the 2018 mare, owned by Sitnal Livestock. Their 17.828 was good for $3,613.
Out of fifteen places in the 2D, HP Dash Ta Fiesta sired six - Hemmer and Dude Can Dash, Lone Vaquero and Donna Heinen, GQH Slick Ta Fiesta and Lauren Strough, TR FiestasPartyGirl and Deana White, Convinced Ta Dash and Evelyn Heitkamp, and Dash Ta Fain and Danicka Marshall.
Feel The Sting sired two money winners in the 2D in round two - Stings A Bit and Ryann Pedone and Just A Little Sting and Lexi Burgess. Repete Offender also sired two 2D money winners - Knailed It and Kaylyn Smith and XS Relay Offended and Jamie Steiner.
The 2D Average went to Alexa Beaulieu and Sassy FatherJohn by Mr Sassy Frenchman. The win was worth $10,625.
Pink Buckle Derby
In round two of the Pink Buckle Derby, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi partnered with Sir Epic in a 16.712 second run for the $23,500 win. The 2018 gelding by JL Sirocco and out of So Very Epic by Epic Leader is owned by Morgan Bagnell. They also finished third in the average for $25,850.
A fun side note - Sir Epic won the second round of the 2022 Pink Buckle Futurity and Pink Buckle Open with a 16.755 with Kassie Mowry, earning over $100,000 for the week.
Round two paid 20 holes each in the 1D and 2D. To earn a check in the 1D in round two, runners had to be sub-17 seconds on a standard pattern. The last hole paid in the 1D was a 16.993.
Second in the1D in round 2 went to Quarento Tres and Kelly Bowser. The 2019 gelding by Tres Seis and out of Special Copauino by Strawfly Special is owned by Chad and Mandi West. Their 16.717 earned $16,450 in the round. Paired with a 16.781 from round one, the duo also won the the 1D Derby Average for $47,000.
Earning the second round win in the 2D was Presure Lane and Sonia Gorrell. Gorrell owns the 2018 mare by The Goodbye Lane and out of Presure Points by Jazzing Hi. They won $9,000 for their 17.464 second run. Second/third in the round went to Caleb Cline and Gotta Be Heavenly. The 2017 gelding by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of Gotta Be A Red Nick by Dr Nick Bar. Tying for second/third was Casey McMurray and Camera Ready Eddie, a 2019 gelding by Eddie Stinson and out of Little Bit Whimsy by Make It Anywhere. Both teams clocked 17.472 for $6,300 each.
The 2D average went to Irish Latte, a 2018 stallion by Vanila Latte and out of Whiskey On Dynamite by Paddys Irish Whiskey. Owned and ridden by Molly Childers, the duo won $18,000 for their efforts.
Congratulations to all derby winners at the 2024 Pink Buckle and Young Guns League!