World Champion Cowboys Bucked Their Way Into the New Year in Wonderful Wyoming
There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than rodeoing! Fan-favored rough stock athletes did that last night in Gillette, Wyo. at the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball.
With a talented lineup that included the 2024 World Champion Bareback Rider Dean Thompson, Weston Timberman, Sage Newman, and Hayes Weight, this was an event to watch as the 2025 ProRodeo season kicked off.
Not only were there talented riders, but the four-legged creatures that would help carry them to victory should also be noted for their talent. With stock contractors like Summit Pro Rodeo, Korkow Rodeos, and Powder River Rodeo, the last matchups in 2024 were sure to be good.
Broken into two different rounds for each event – bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding, let’s look at who would add some early-season earrings to their 2025 campaign.
During the first round of bareback, 87 points would be a popular score as Orin Larsen on Summit Pro Rodeo's Lost Lakota and Nick Pelke on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Mudslide would earn $5,475 each.
A cowboy from Granite Falls, Minn., and eight-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Tanner Aus partnered with Korkow Rodeos' Tator Tot, scored 89 points, and took home $3,000.
Sage Newman didn’t have the NFR that many expected. Still after winning the first round with 88 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cowboy Fool and tying for first during the second round with 89 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Bugsy, this Montana cowboy cashed in on $8,727 for both of his successful rides. He demonstrated that he’s back and ready for an incredible 2025 season.
Corona, N.M. cowboy who goes by the name of Leon Fountain riding Summit Pro Rodeo's Cat Walk split the win during the second round with Sage Newman taking home $2,500.
Jake Lockwood, a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) since 2021 would score the highest all evening in Gillette. Partnered with Burch Rodeo's Stickin' And Mov this duo scored 86 points and would cash a check for $6,320.
There were no qualified rides for the second round. The total payout of this event was $76,892.
These cowboys are back in the groove and ready to showcase their talent and drive for the year ahead of them as they pursue their gold buckle dreams.