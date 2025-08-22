World Standings Update: Mowry Holding Strong as First To Reach $200,000

The newest barrel racing world standings are in. Kassie Mowry is still comfortably at the top as the lone cowgirl to reach the 200k mark on the season. As of August 19 (per WPRA) she has a lead on another former world champion, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, by nearly $14,500.

The top-four cowgirls are rounded out by four-time world champion, Hailey Kinsel, and six-time NFR qualifier, Emily Beisel. Both of which have also crossed the $150,000 mark on the season. They will more than likely pump the breaks for the rest of the year and focus on keeping horses healthy.

It is probably going to take at least $100,000 to make this year's NFR. With nearly six weeks left before the qualifiers are announced the bottom spot (No.15) is held by Wenda Johnson who has just over $92,000 on the season. One of two cowgirls who sits in the top-15 that has not hit six figures yet this year.

No. 16-No.20 (the girls on the bubble) all have over 80k won this year, but they are going to have to hit big with the end of the year closing in. It is very doable, and more than likely one of them will with some big rodeos still to come. Katelyn Scott is the closest in striking distance with a near $86,000 on the year.

A Dominating Kassie Mowry

It is no shock that Mowry is the first to cross the $200,000 earnings mark this season. What is almost impossible to grasp is how many rodeos she went to in order to do it. 26. The Texas native only recently crossed the rodeo count that a contestant has to have to compete at the NFR (25).

Last year's world champion is averaging nearly $8,000 a rodeo, granted one of those was RODEOHOUSTON where she took home $73,000, so let's take that out. Without her winnings from that one rodeo she has won nearly $130,000 on the year (an average of $5,200 per rodeo) and she would still be in the top-10 of the world standings (No.8).

🏆 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Barrel Racing Champion: Kassie Mowry pic.twitter.com/cdwif4MXUE — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 23, 2025

For context, the remaining girls in the top-five (Pozzi-Tonozzi, Kinsel, Beisel, and Otero) average 58 between the four of them. Kinsel is the outlier with four under 50 while Otero is creeping up on 70. With 69 rodeos on the season, Otero is averaging around $2,000 per trip into the arena.

The race to the Thomas and Mack is always an interesting one to watch. It is still far from over and while some girls have solidified their spots there are others that will have to fight until the very last rodeo. This will be a great one to follow.

