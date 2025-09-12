World Standings Update Post CINCH Playoffs: WPRA Events Analysis

With the CINCH Playoffs wrapping up in Puyallup, Wash., we expected to see big changes in the World Standings. For the ladies of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), it is crunch time as they battle for a position inside the top 15 in the World Standings.

The top eight cowgirls in the Playoff Series Standings as of September 22 (who did not already qualify in the top four from Puyallup) will be invited to the Governor's Cup. Held the final weekend of the regular season, everything will come down to that rodeo as we watch the bubble for the top 15.

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry is still the queen of the leaderboard with $202,348 in season earnings. She has officially met the minimum (25) required rodeo count, with 27 rodeos attended. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi was poised to challenge Mowry's lead until a downed barrel in her second run in Puyallup took her out of the final round. She is No. 2 at $192,802.

Emily Beisel climbed to No. 3 and Lisa Lockhart moved up to No. 8, after both ladies put on outstanding performances in Washington.

The race tightens up from the No. 13 position down. McKenna Coronado has $108,400 earned. In 14th, Tricia Aldridge has $105,552. Wenda Johnson is right behind her, with $105,274.

One of the biggest moves of the week was Halyn Lide. Climbing from No. 22 to No. 16, she cracked the $100,000 mark in earnings. Her domination in Puyallup earned her a sure spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls at the end of the month and she is within striking distance of the top 15.

Summer Kosel moved up to No. 17 with $97,249 earned. Unfortunately, a downed barrel in Puyallup cost her a set position in Sioux Falls; however, she was No. 16 in the Playoffs Standings as of September 8. With a little less than two weeks left to earn tour points, she could still earn a place in the Cup.

Katelyn Scott ($96,666) and Paige Jones ($95,673) are not far behind in No. 18 and No. 19. Both are likely too far out of the Playoffs Standings to ride in the Cup, but are entered in other rodeos throughout the month of September.

Breakaway Roping

Although there were still some shake-ups in the breakaway roping, the rodeo in Puyallup played a smaller role for bubble cowgirls.

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged continues to break records and holds down the No. 1 spot in the World Standings with $178,216 earned. Taylor Munsell is hot on her heels, with $176,469.

A solid performance in Puyallup helped Hali Williams move to No. 4, with $130,471. Another cowgirl who made the final four of the CINCH Playoffs, Rylee George climbed to No. 7 with $114,418.

This race is so tight currently, with $1,000 separating No. 4 through No. 8. Beau Peterson (No. 8) has $113,465 earned and could jump to the No. 4 spot with a single check.

Looking closer to the bubble, Kinlie Brennise is No. 11 with $98,435, Bradi Good is No. 12 with $98,257, and Suzanne Williams sit No. 13 with $97,892. This tight race will undoubtedly continue through the end of the month and the Playoffs Standings will be critical to determine who will rope in the Cup.

Jenna Dallyn is in the No. 14 spot with $89,041 and Erin Johnson is not far behind in that 15th position with $86,967.

Multiple-time World Champion Kelsie Domer is No. 17, roughly $10,000 outside of the top 15. Macy Young made big moves late in the season last year and is poised to do it again in 2025, just $2,000 from that coveted position.

Martha Angelone earned a set spot in the Cup and she currently holds down the 18th spot in the World Standings.

