Showdown in Puyallup: Who Won and Who Moves On to the CINCH Governor's Cup?

The CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., were the focal point of professional rodeo over the weekend. With huge payouts on the line, as well as positions for the $1 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, competitors battled for a top four spot on the average in two rounds. In the clean slate semi-finals, the four fastest times and highest scores earned a spot in the finals. The top four competitors also earned their seat in Sioux Falls.

Finals Payout:

1. $13,400

2. $10,050

3. $6,700

4. $3,350

Bareback Riding

Three of four cowboys in the final four absolutely needed to capitalize on the high payouts and opportunity to clinch their spot for the Governor's Cup. Rocker Steiner leads the World and is set to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Jacek Frost (No. 20), Wacey Schalla (No. 14), and Jacob Lees (No. 17) earned crucial checks as they chase their own qualifications.

1. Jacek Frost / 91.5 / Brookman Rodeo's Lunatic Heaven / $13,400

2. Wacey Schalla / 90 / $8,375

2. Rocker Steiner / 90 / $8,375

4. Jacob Lees / 88.5 / $3,350

Breakaway Roping

With Hali Williams (No. 5) the highest ranked cowgirl coming back in the final four, the payouts were key for the other three competitors. Rylee George was No. 12 in the World prior to Puyallup, just $8,000 ahead of the 15th position. Martha Angelone held down the 20th position, with approximately $20,000 to make up to reach the top 15. Zoie Bedke was ranked No. 47 and roped her way into the final round, earning that spot in Sioux Falls.

1. Rylee George / 2.4 / $13,400

2. Zoie Bedke / 3.7 / $10,050

3. Hali Williams / NT / $6,700

3. Martha Angelone / NT / $3,350

Steer Wrestling

The story was unique in the steer wrestling, with the top two cowboys in the World and two of the bottom 15 all earning a spot in the finals. Jesse Brown (No. 2) is chasing Will Lummus (No. 1) and took the victory to help close the gap. For Chance Howard (No. 13) and Cody Devers (No. 15), earning checks in the final round and securing that spot in Sioux Falls was key.

1. Jesse Brown / 3.6 / $13,400

2. Will Lummus / 3.8 / $10,050

3. Cody Devers / 4.4 / $6,700

4. Chance Howard / NT / $3,350

Saddle Bronc Riding

In a final four of Canadian saddle bronc riders aboard Canadian saddle broncs, it was a great set to watch. Dawson Hay continued his outstanding season, as he sits No. 3 in the World. Right behind him, Thurston holds down the No. 4 spot. Ben Andersen has been the man on the bubble, sitting No. 15 and a check will help him hold onto that position. Logan Hay is currently $20,000 outside of the top 15, ranked No. 18.

1. Dawson Hay / 89.5 / Calgary Stampede's Freedom Xpress / $13,400

2. Zeke Thurston / 88 / $10,050

3. Logan Hay / 85.5 / $6,700

4. Ben Andersen / 84 / $3,350

Team Roping

With Clint Summers and Jade Corkill currently ranked No. 4 and No. 3 in the World, they are safe in the standings. No. 3 header Clay Smith and No. 12 heeler, Nicky Northcott, took a big step towards securing Northcott's first NFR qualificaiton. The Graham brothers, Dawson (No. 15) and Dillon (No. 13) are chasing a qualification in a tight race where they remain on the bubble. With Dustin Egusquiza ranked No. 6 and Will Woodfin ranked No. 35, the NFR only looks likely for one member of this duo.

1. Summers/Corkill / 4.3 / $13,400

2. Smith/Northcott / 4.9 / $10,050

3. Graham/Graham / NT / $6,700

3. Egusquiza/Woodfin / NT / $3,350

Tie Down Roping

No surprises here, as Riley Webb took another massive win and still holds the No. 1 spot in the World. Riley Pruitt is No. 3 and will also move on to Sioux Falls, with a large check in hand from Puyallup. For No. 12 man, Tom Crouse, this was a huge move. Just $3,000 separates the No. 13-15 cowboys in the World currently. Right outside of the top 15, Tyler Calhoun is No. 17 and $7,000 from reaching that coveted position.

1. Riley Webb / 7.9 / $13.400

2. Tom Crouse / 8.4 / $10,050

3. Tyler Calhoun / 8.5 / $6,700

4. Riley Pruitt / 17.9 / $3,350

Barrel Racing

Halyn Lide continued her absolute domination in Puyallup and by our calculations will move up to No. 16 in the World, just a few thousand dollars short of the top 15. She capitalized when it counted most and will ride again in Sioux Falls. Emily Beisel and Lisa Lockhart are safely inside the top 15, but their earnings in Washington will move them up in the standings. For Michelle Alley, No. 24 in the World prior to Puyallup, this is also a huge chance. She was roughy $20,000 out of the top 15 prior to the weekend.

1. Halyn Lide / 13.76 / $13,400

2. Emily Beisel / 13.83 / $8,375

2. Lisa Lockhart / 13.83 / $8,375

4. Michelle Alley / 14.06 / $3,350

Bull Riding

Making it back to the final four was an incredible chance for Wacey Schalla, who is seeking NFR qualifications in two events, as well as being an all-around contender. Schalla (No. 2) and Ky Hamilton (No. 4) are safely inside the top 15, with Jesse Petri currently holding the No. 12 spot. Competing on his permit, Hayden Welsh went all the way, riding in the final four and earning a spot in Sioux Falls.

1. Ky Hamilton / 88.5 / Brookman Rodeo’s Laughing Gas / $13,400

2. Hayden Welsh / 87 / $10,050

3. Wacey Schalla / 85 / $6,700

4. Jesse Petri / NS / $3,350

