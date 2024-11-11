WPRA World Finals the Crown Jewel of Association Underway in Texas
This weekend in Waco, TX, the Extraco Events Center hosts one of the biggest events in Women's Professional Rodeo. The WPRA World Finals has over $110,000 added across the events, with aged events and races for permit and card holders only. Aside from the great payouts, there are also qualifying spots for Rodeo Houston, Fort Worth, and the American Contender Tournament up for grabs.
You can catch all the action from the webcast here. Find more information about the finals here. Full results are available here.
Roping
Breakaway Roping
Kayla Graham was absolutely on fire, roping back to back 1.9-second runs.
Round 1 - Amanda Hodges, Cadee Williams, Kayla Graham - 1.9 $1,872.50/each
Round 2 - Kayla Graham - 1.9 $2,184.58
Permit Breakaway Roping
This division is for members who are still competing on their WPRA permit, working to earn their WPRA card (by earning $1,000 on their permit). Chalee Harms earned a round one and the aggregate.
Round 1 - Macy Hoggett, Chalee Harms - 2.6 $784.37/each.
Round 2 - Grace Jenkins - 2.4 $896.43
Aggregate - Chalee Harms - 7.5/2 $1,344.64
Tie Down Roping
While women cannot enter the tie-down roping at most major rodeos, because it is a men's event in the PRCA, they can at certain WPRA events - including the Finals.
Round 1 - KC-Gail Churchill - 11.1 $630.35
Round 2 - Harley Pryor - 12.7 $630.35
World Champion - Kolby Boyett
All Around Barrels
This is a division of barrel racing for only the cowgirls competing in the all around.
Cadee Williams -15.07 $326.25
Team Roping
Another typically men's only event, the team roping was tough in Waco.
Round 1 - Kayelen Helton and Lorraine Moreno - 7.8 $805.56/each
Round 2 - Kenzie Kelton and Haiden Thompson - 6.5 $805.56/each
World Champion Header - Kenzie Kelton
World Champion Heeler - Lorraine Moreno
All Around World Champion
Haiden Thompson
Barrel Racing
Elite Warmup Race
NFR qualifier Paige Jones took the win in the 1D, while Chalee Harms, Permit Breakaway Champion earned the 2D winner.
1D - Paige Jones, Ninety Nine Heart - 16.028 $794
2D - Chalee Harms, PR Sun Smooth - 16.546 $681
3D - Candace Harris, MCR SullyFabNFamous - 17.030 $454
4D - Jenna Beth Blair, Nitros Double Frost - 17.544 $340
Elite Friday Open
Card Holder Race round one winner, Helen Nowosad also earned the 1D win in the Friday Open.
1D - Helen Nowosad, Down Ta Drift - 15.693 $1,607.66
2D - Makenna Shook, Rockin The Guns - 16.196 $1,360.33
3D - Olivia Robinson, Reggies Frosted Gold - 16.693 $1,236.66
4D - Frankie Carona, Goldies Rakin Cash - 17.198 $1,113
WPRA Junior (Round 1)
The clone of Mary Walker's great Perculatin "Latte" (the 2012 WPRA World Champion Barrel Racer), Latte Ditto and his tiny, but mighty jockey Tabitha Dyal earned another big win in 2024.
1D - Tabitha Dyal, Latte Ditto - 15.997 $411.25
2D - Jett Raulston, JF Booneshine - 16.774 $352.50
3D - Emily Reid, Im Not Easy Guys - 17.279 $235
4D - Lindsey Jo Berend, Be My Valentine Guy - 21.722 $176.25
Derby
A relatively new team, but of two very accomplished competitors, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Sir Epic added a round and the average to their list of recent wins.
Round 1 - Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Sir Epic - 15.790 $1,564.20
Round 2 - Katie Jo Halbert, Miz Milania - 15.767 $1,564.20
Average - Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Sir Epic - $2,085.60
Futurity
Closing in on $500,000 in earnings in his futurity season, Adios Pantalones continues to take over with Tricia Aldridge. Earning a round win and the average, the duo has been absolutely unstoppable for the past 11 months.
Round 1 1D - Kenna Kaminski, Ivan Drinkin - 16.021 $994.88
Round 1 2D - Tiffany Accomazzo, Guys Royal Fame - 17.061 $682.20
Round 2 1D - Tricia Aldridge, Adios Pantalones - 15.774 $994.88
Round 2 2D - Tricia Aldridge, Swooshy - 16.845 $682.20
1D Average - Tricia Aldridge, Adios Pantalones - $1,326.50
2D Average - Sierra Scott-Williams, Epic Speed Dial - $909.60
Permit
Another race for only those who hold their WPRA Permits, Sarah Craver earned the round and leads the average going into Sunday's short round.
Round 1 - Ginger West, Barreras Superman - 15.934 $873.73
Round 2 - Sarah Craver, Ima Friendly Guy - 15.885 $873.73
Average leader - Sarah Craver, Ima Friendly Guy - 31.885
Card Holder
Tonozzi may not be done yet this week - as she leads the average in the Card Holder Race going into the short round on Sunday.
Round 1 - Helen Nowosad, Down Ta Drift - 15.693 $2,936.25
Round 2 - Loni Kay Yates, Mercy Shes Fabulous - 15.706 $2,936.25
Average leader - Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Sir Epic