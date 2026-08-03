Wyoming Professional Rodeos Put Native American Culture on Display

Native American culture and Wyoming rodeos go hand in hand, and two of the state's biggest professional rodeos have formed long-standing relationships with the Northern Arapahoe and Eastern Shoshone tribes who call the state home.

Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) recognized 2026 as the Year of the American Indian, and from their website:

"This year long focus invites guests to experience vibrant traditions, powerful storytelling, and authentic cultural connection at the Daddy of ’em All."

CFD highlighted three key figures in shaping the tradition and history in Frontier Park.

Princess Blue Water

Rose Powell Nelson Ecoffey, given the name Princess Blue Water by Buffalo Bill Cody when she was a child, played a major role in CFD history. From her education at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, becoming friends with President Kennedy, and appearing in major films, Princess Blue Water later became the leader of the Sioux troupe of performers at CFD.

She chose the performers, negotiated contracts, and held tradition together through the Great Depression and war. Ecoffey was known for her leadership and poise and was not only a fierce defender of the Oglala Sioux but also an advocate for all Native American cultures.

Calvin Jumping Bull

Sitting Bull's great-grandson, Calvin Jumping Bull, first visited Frontier Park in 1938. He performed as a Lakota Men’s Omaha Dancer at CFD for over four decades and, like Princess Blue Water, negotiated contracts and ensured performers were treated fairly in the Lakota dance troupe.

In 1965, CFD honored him with the Silver Appreciation Badge and named him Parade Marshal for the 100th Anniversary. He was also inducted into the CFD Hall of Fame in 2004.

Billy Evans Hunting Horse

For nearly two decades, Billy Evans Hunting Horse played a major role in growing the Indian Village to what it is today. A seven-term Chairman of the Kiowa Nation, advocate for Native American rights, and leader of the Southern Plains Intertribal Dancers, he was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2022.

Throughout Billy Evans Hunting Horse and the Southern Plains Indian Dancers' time, attendance in the Indian Village grew from 400 people a day to 4500 people per day at the last show.

Morning Star American Indian Village

An ongoing project, the Morning Star American Indian Village at CFD will be a dedicated space for celebrating and showcasing American Indian culture. According to CFD: "More than a museum, it will be a living, immersive experience featuring dance, storytelling, artisan crafts, and traditional music, welcoming guests from around the world."

Foundation Board Member Affie Ellis shared that when the mission began to redesign the Indian Village, there were many challenges. The original structure was not built to host the vast number of visitors who attend currently. Key projects included making the Morning Star American Indian Village ADA-compliant and improving water drainage and shade to mitigate unforgiving summer storms and sun.

You can read more about the Morning Star American Indian Village at CFD here.

WYO Rodeo

One of the most exciting parts of the WYO Rodeo in Sheridan, Wyo., is the showcase of top Indian Relay Racing teams. In 2026, 20 teams were invited to compete for $90,000 in cash and prizes.

With one rider, three horses, two holders, and one mugger, each team participates in a fan-favorite event — America's first extreme sport. Riders change horses twice, making a total of three laps around the track, without a saddle.

It is fast-paced, requires extensive training and dedication, and danger is ever-present.

Looking to the Future

Wyoming rodeos have long benefited from the imagery and tradition of Native American culture, tying back to turn-of-the-century Wild West shows. As that legacy grows, it is paramount that conversations with Native communities continue to build relationships that are thoughtful, respectful, and authentic to the cultures and traditions represented.

On the Official Podcast of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Miss Frontier 2004, Tara Vreeland, interviewed Mo Brings Plenty about his role as an American Indian cultural advisor.

"We've been misrepresented for a very long time... To make sure that our people are getting to be that voice and sharing that platform with them is so vital and important to me," Brings Plenty shared.

"It is an uphill battle, and it is about educating people," he stated.

Brings Plenty went on to explain the challenge: "To tell the truth and be honest about a lot of stuff, it's difficult in this day and age. You don't want to disrupt other people's emotions... My whole life I've walked on eggshells. But if we want to glorify God, we have to be honest about everything. It takes great courage to stand beside truth."