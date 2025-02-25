Xtreme Million Tucson 2.0 Provides Barrel Racers Big Money in the Desert
The Xtreme Tucson Arizona 2.0 presented by Burns Events was held at the Pima County Fairgrounds, February 18-23, 2025. As always at Xtreme events, barrel racers had the opportunity to carry their time to the Mini Million. With a single round, split into three performances, the fastest time of the weekend could literally take it all.
The format and entries at these events are unmatched, so there was plenty to go around, with three cowgirls winning over $10,000 and another five ladies winning over $5,000. With a 5D format in the Open and Mini Million, everyone can win big money at the Xtreme events.
Fast Time of the Weekend
Running the fastest time of the weekend was Kelly Sparks aboard One Dashing Episode. The pair raked in $13,289 with their 14.590-second run. They won the Friday Open and Prime, Sunday Open and Prime, Mini Million, and Bonus Bucks for their five-figure payday. They were the second highest money earners of the event.
High Money Earner
The high money earner of the weekend was Jayme Fish riding YZ Edie Stinson. Fish placed in the Open and Prime 1D all three days, the Mini Million, Bonus Bucks, won the Friday Derby and placed second in the Derby on Saturday.
Big Weekend for Riders of All Ages
Youth rider Taylor Armenta banked big at the last Xtreme event in Tucson in December aboard Hes Got Cat Style. Armenta was the third highest money earner of the 2025 Tucson event, with $11,039 in earnings. Not only did she place in the Open 1D, Mini Million, Bonus Bucks and youth classes riding Hes Got Cat Syle, she also racked up substantial 1D earnings in all of these divisions riding Charlie Flaming Boot.
Morgan Beckstrom and Slingshot Lane took two of the top six places in the Mini Million, running a 14.761 and 14.813 to place third and sixth, for roughly $6,000. The Spanish Fork, Utah, cowgirl has been on a roll lately.
Although the futurity and derby divisions are just side pots at the Xtreme events, the competition is fierce and the payouts were great. Kaitlin Schuck and Think Of Me First swept both rounds, with a 15.205 and 14.880. The duo banked a little over $1,600 for their runs in the futurity alone.
Wendy Platts and Beter WatchThis Guyz also made a clean sweep this weekend, winning all three rounds of the Senior 1D with a 14.895, 14.850 and 14.951. The duo also placed in the 1D of the Open and Bonus Bucks.