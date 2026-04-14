Young Gun Tops WPRA Western Regional and Qualifies for Calgary Stampede

Barrel racers and breakaway ropers flocked to Salina, Utah, for the WPRA Western Regional over the recent weekend. With a $10,000 added WPRA Breakaway Roping, as well as the Calgary qualifier, cowgirls battled it out in a fierce competition. The top two cowgirls in the average earned spots at the 2026 Calgary Stampede.

2026 Calgary Stampede Qualifier

Washington native, Hadley Hiner, consistently tied for third-place in both rounds to earn the Average win. A former Washington State High School Rodeo Association Champion, Hiner is now set to compete at the iconic "Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth," July 3-12, 2026.

The Calgary Stampede made a statement in 2025 by not only welcoming the breakaway roping to the legendary rodeo, but also offering equal added money as compared to the other rodeo events.

Round 1

1/2. Samantha Fulton & Jordan Hollabaugh / 1.90 / $1,171.30 each

3/4. Hadley Hiner & Mandi Holland / 2.00 / $729.30 each

5. Karrigan Graves / 2.10 / $397.80

6. Madison Outhier & Taylor Raupe & Marissa Boisjoli / 2.20 / $73.66 each

Round 2

1. Madison Outhier / 1.70 / $1,281.80

2. Kadence Martin / 1.80 / $1,060.80

3/4/5. Hadley Hiner & Madison Outhier & Kenzie Kelton/ 1.90 / $618.80each

6. Macie Rae Warken & Jimmie Smith/ 2.00 / $110.50 each

Average

Hadley Hiner / 3.90 Madison Outhier / 4.10 Samantha Fulton / 4.30 Kenzie Kelton / 4.40 Timber Allenbrand & Macie Rae Warken / 4.50

WPRA Breakaway Roping

Madison Outhier | Photo by Amanda Dilworth of Western Edge Photography

The weekend was also a massive success for former Rookie of the Year and American Rodeo Champion Madison Outhier. She finished second in the Average in the Calgary Stampede Qualifier, earning her spot to compete in 2026. Outhier doubled down with an Average win in the WPRA Breakaway Roping, bringing her weekend total to $7,052.

Round 1

Mandi Holland / 2.00 / $1,795.64 Karrigan Graves / 2.10 / $1,561.43 Madison Outhier / 2.20 / $1,327.21 Jade Mitchell / 2.30 / $1,093.00 Kacey Kobza / 2.40 / $858.79 Kadin Jodie & Laramie Jackson & Kenzie Kelton / 2.50 / $390.35 each

Round 2

1/2. Madison Outhier & Kenzie Kelton / 1.90 / $1,678.53 each

3/4/5. Kadin Jodie & Marcie Rae Warken & Kaitlyn Anderson / 2.10 / $1,093.00 each

6. Taylor Raupe / 2.20 / $624.57

7. Kennedy Buckner & Erika Frost & Hailey Schafer & Laramie Jackson & Bryn Leavitt / 2.30 / $109.30 each

Average

1. Madison Outhier / 4.10 / $2,693.46

2. Kenzie Kelton / 4.40 / $2,342.14

3. Kadin Jodie / 4.60 / $1,990.82

4. Laramie Jackson / 4.80 / $1,639.50

5. Bryn Leavitt / 4.90 / $1,288.18

6. Macie Rae Warken / 5.50 / $936.86

7. CoCo Van Denbergh / 7.00 / $585.54

8. Jordan Hollabaugh / 14.60 / $234.21