Young Gun Tops WPRA Western Regional and Qualifies for Calgary Stampede
Barrel racers and breakaway ropers flocked to Salina, Utah, for the WPRA Western Regional over the recent weekend. With a $10,000 added WPRA Breakaway Roping, as well as the Calgary qualifier, cowgirls battled it out in a fierce competition. The top two cowgirls in the average earned spots at the 2026 Calgary Stampede.
2026 Calgary Stampede Qualifier
Washington native, Hadley Hiner, consistently tied for third-place in both rounds to earn the Average win. A former Washington State High School Rodeo Association Champion, Hiner is now set to compete at the iconic "Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth," July 3-12, 2026.
The Calgary Stampede made a statement in 2025 by not only welcoming the breakaway roping to the legendary rodeo, but also offering equal added money as compared to the other rodeo events.
Round 1
1/2. Samantha Fulton & Jordan Hollabaugh / 1.90 / $1,171.30 each
3/4. Hadley Hiner & Mandi Holland / 2.00 / $729.30 each
5. Karrigan Graves / 2.10 / $397.80
6. Madison Outhier & Taylor Raupe & Marissa Boisjoli / 2.20 / $73.66 each
Round 2
1. Madison Outhier / 1.70 / $1,281.80
2. Kadence Martin / 1.80 / $1,060.80
3/4/5. Hadley Hiner & Madison Outhier & Kenzie Kelton/ 1.90 / $618.80each
6. Macie Rae Warken & Jimmie Smith/ 2.00 / $110.50 each
Average
- Hadley Hiner / 3.90
- Madison Outhier / 4.10
- Samantha Fulton / 4.30
- Kenzie Kelton / 4.40
- Timber Allenbrand & Macie Rae Warken / 4.50
WPRA Breakaway Roping
The weekend was also a massive success for former Rookie of the Year and American Rodeo Champion Madison Outhier. She finished second in the Average in the Calgary Stampede Qualifier, earning her spot to compete in 2026. Outhier doubled down with an Average win in the WPRA Breakaway Roping, bringing her weekend total to $7,052.
Round 1
- Mandi Holland / 2.00 / $1,795.64
- Karrigan Graves / 2.10 / $1,561.43
- Madison Outhier / 2.20 / $1,327.21
- Jade Mitchell / 2.30 / $1,093.00
- Kacey Kobza / 2.40 / $858.79
- Kadin Jodie & Laramie Jackson & Kenzie Kelton / 2.50 / $390.35 each
Round 2
1/2. Madison Outhier & Kenzie Kelton / 1.90 / $1,678.53 each
3/4/5. Kadin Jodie & Marcie Rae Warken & Kaitlyn Anderson / 2.10 / $1,093.00 each
6. Taylor Raupe / 2.20 / $624.57
7. Kennedy Buckner & Erika Frost & Hailey Schafer & Laramie Jackson & Bryn Leavitt / 2.30 / $109.30 each
Average
1. Madison Outhier / 4.10 / $2,693.46
2. Kenzie Kelton / 4.40 / $2,342.14
3. Kadin Jodie / 4.60 / $1,990.82
4. Laramie Jackson / 4.80 / $1,639.50
5. Bryn Leavitt / 4.90 / $1,288.18
6. Macie Rae Warken / 5.50 / $936.86
7. CoCo Van Denbergh / 7.00 / $585.54
8. Jordan Hollabaugh / 14.60 / $234.21
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.