Young Talented Colorado Saddle Bronc Rider Credits Support System for Winning Streak
In the southeast corner of Colorado, you'll find a small town called Ordway. The modest little town might not have much to offer, but it is home to the Sharon family. The Sharon's have deep-rooted values in faith, hard work, and strong family bonds. Waitley Sharon, the oldest of five brothers was the first to move out of the small town when he headed south to college this past fall.
The 19-year-old left Ordway and headed to Stephenville, Texas to compete on arguably the best collegiate rodeo programs out there. Tarleton State University is home to the 2024 Mens National Champion Team, along with 38 more national titles. Sharon knew Tarleton was the place to be around the best and up his game.
In his freshmen year, the young saddle bronc rider has set the rodeo road on fire, where his name has consistently been on the leaderboard. Competing in the southwest region of the NIRA, he is currently ranked No. 3 in the saddle bronc standings. He has made nearly every short round at the college rodeos and took home the average title in Clarendon, Texas. Ahead of him in the standings are his teammates Bailey Small and Coleman Shallbetter.
Waitley gives a lot of credit to his teammates for his success this year. He says, "They have helped me so much. Just fundamentally and knowing what rodeos to enter, too. They have really pushed me and helped me get better."
The spring season of the college rodeos kicked off recently for the southwest region. The teams traveled to Odessa, Texas, for the first of five. There, Sharon stayed strong, winning fourth in the average. With four remaining rodeo weekends in the season, Waitley holds his third-place ranking strong. At the end of the season, the top three in each event will qualify to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Sharon has made his first qualification a real possibility in only his freshmen season.
Waitley's parents Trent and Lindy talk highly about his Tarleton decision. "It was hard to have him go so far from home but we knew for him to be able to get to the next level in his bronc riding, down there was the place for him to be." Trent continued, "Even after just a month of being there, I could see his riding jump up a level. It has been so awesome to see the success that he is having rodeoing and in the classroom. We sure miss him but it has been awesome to see such growth and success."
Over the winter break, Waitley didn't slow down any. He entered up everywhere he could on his PRCA permit. Even at the pro rodeos, his winning streak continued. At the final rodeo in the historic Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla., Waitley was 84 points to take the win. He also won Starkville, Missi. and Belton, Texas pro rodeos. He split Belton with his friend from Colorado, Mitch Story who also rodeos in the southwest region for Weatherford College.
We asked Waitley about his goals going into this year. He said, "Just to make the best bronc rides I can on every horse for the most part. I have had the same mindset at the pro rodeos as the college rodeos, use every horse to the best of my ability."
In his high school career, he qualified to the National High School Finals all four years bronc riding. He is also a 2-time State Champion Wrestler for Fowler High School and a high school All-American wrestler. Now, his four younger brothers are all following Waitley's ways. Traven, 18, just recently became a 4-time State Champion Wrestler and is committed to the University of Wyoming to wrestle and rodeo starting next year. The younger three, Stockton, Cayhill, and Mac, have some big shoes to fill, but have all of the support and great coaches behind them to be just as successful on the mat or in the arena.
Waitley is sure to give credit where credit is due. "My parents for helping me get to where I am and always supporting me. My grandparents, brothers, and rest of the family too. Shade Etbauer, JW McCuistion, and my uncle, Austin Kuhn, for coming and coaching and picking up when we buck horses; they have all really made me the bronc rider I am today. Mr. Mark Eakin for the chance he has given me at Tarleton and the whole team there."
If he could give a young bronc rider some advice, Waitley said, "Just keep working hard at it every day and learn all you can every chance you get. The fundamentals are always the same for any horse you get on, it doesn't matter where it is. The sooner you can take the pressure off yourself and just go focus on doing those fundamentals, the better you'll get."
As Waitley continues to be successful in the arena, his journey is about much more than personal achievement but honoring the values instilled in him by his family. With amazing support behind him and an unmatched work ethic, Waitley is just getting started.