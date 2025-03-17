Youth Barrel Racers Shine at Races From South Carolina to Nevada to Win Thousands
There have been so many great barrel races across the country recently and we wanted to highlight a few big winners from the past few weeks. From youth riders to National Finals Rodeo (NFR) cowgirls, the best part of barrel racing: they all race against the same clock.
NBHA Ariat Asheville Super Show
The National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Ariat Asheville Super Show was held in Asheville, South Carolina, February 28-March 2, 2025. With $10,000 added, the three days of barrel racing saw huge payouts.
Aboard LovinTheFastLane (The Goodbye Lane x Sissys Little Coin x Packin Sixes), Pressley Green racked in roughly $4,700 for two runs at the Western Carolina Agricultural Center. Taking first or second in the Open 1D on Friday and Saturday, as well as the Youth 1D, Helmet 1D, and Derby 1D, the duo ran the fastest time of the weekend with a 14.185 on Saturday. The 2018 stallion first found success under Mike Green in the futurities and has since gone on to earn major wins and arena records with Pressley.
The Big League
Another youth jockey we have written about extensively, Dusky Lynn Hall took a huge win aboard KD Baby Driver (A Streak Of Fling x Watch Me Go Guys x Frenchmans Guy). On March 3, the Big League Open was held in Glen Rose, Texas. Formatted as a slot race for 200 runners, the race drew the best of the best, including NFR horses and million-dollar earners. The race paid out $189,000 in one day.
Riding "Enzo," Hall ran in the Youth and carried her time to the Open. Waiting through the full day of racing, their time held and Hall outran the likes of 2024 World Champion Kassie Mowry, and NFR qualifiers Summer Kosel, Lisa Lockhart and Latricia Duke. The win paid $19,306 and the duo also took first place in three sidepots for another $5,148. Enzo is one of the more recent additions to Hall's team and was relatively inexperienced when the Hall family purchased him last summer. With Dusky Lynn in the saddle, the young gelding has quickly become one to watch at the highest levels.
Next Level Tacktical Saddle Tour
Home from the professional rodeo trail for a few days, Emily Beisel was still barrel racing. In Shawnee, Okla., February 28-March 2, the Next Level Tacktical Saddle Tour had over $11,000 added. The High Stakes paid like a slot machine and Beisel took first and second, as well as placings in the Open and Derby, for a payday of over $5,000.
While Beisel has been on fire with her great mares, Ivory On Fire and Teasin Dat Guy, at major winter rodeos, this weekend was all about the boys. Lovingly known as "Pipewrench," Namgis D 35 (Bucks Hancock Dude x Central Station x First Down Dash) ran a 14.486 for the win in the High Stakes and second in the Saturday Open 1D. Second in the High Stakes went to a younger member of her team, Vanilla Gorilla "Trigger" (Dash Ta Fame x Quijet x Firecracker Fire). They also placed seventh in the Saturday Open 1D and second in the Saturday Derby 1D.
Winnemucca RHR Barrel Bash
The Winemucca Ranch Hand Rodeo Barrel Bash had over $12,000 added. Another youth competitor, Paige Gould, and Sunny Mega Twist (Jessies Mega Sport x Drummins Frangipani x Drummin The Boogie) absolutely dominated, winning all three days and nearly $3,500. On Saturday, they clocked the fastest time of the weekend with a 16.589. Out of eight times under the 17-second mark throughout the whole weekend, three of those belonged to Gould and the palomino mare.