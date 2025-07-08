Fox Nation Becomes Official Home For Friday Night PBR Coverage Moving Forward
Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson just announced that they made their first deal for live-arena action with the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Camping World Team Series. This makes them the exclusive Friday night broadcaster for the PBR which will begin on August 8 of this year and has been named “PBR Friday Night Live”.
The series will kick off in Sunrise, Fla. and will go on for 10 full weeks this Fall. Eventually the league will come to a close at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 24.
In the meantime, season two of “The Last Cowboy Standing” will also be released in lead up and will begin on July 11. This is a series where amateur bull riders (8) will be able to compete for their shot on a PBR team. Fans will have an all access pass to follow their journey as they follow their dreams.
When Petterson made the announcement she said, “We could not ask for a better partner to kick off our first foray into live sports. PBR is an incredibly unique sport with an unrivaled, passionate fan base, and it’s a great addition to the entire FOX Nation viewer experience.”
PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason couldn’t contain his excitement when the news finally came public. He stated, “We’re thrilled to build on our strong partnership with FOX Nation to deliver live coverage of Friday Night Teams and the second season of Last Cowboy Standing...The FOX platform is a perfect stage to showcase our athletes’ stories of grit, courage, and determination."
The Camping World Team Series is the elite of the elite. It is a five versus five match between the top bull riders that the PBR has to offer. The teams competing will include:
Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Wildcatters of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Springfield, MO; New York Mavericks of Elmont, NY, and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX.
Western Sports made another big leap with this contract. Congrats to both the PBR and FOX Nation.
