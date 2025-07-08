Fans Pack the Stands For Pro Rodeo Action In Oakley And West Jordan Over The Weekend
Despite Oakley’s size, with only two places to eat, their rodeo is without a doubt one of the best in the nation. Adding $25,000 per event, rodeo athletes make this a priority stop on their schedule.
According to the Oakley Rodeo website (2025), “The 90th Annual Oakley Independence Day Rodeo presented by Bolt Ranch Store is considered in the industry as one of the top 3 rodeos over the 4th of July and ranked #35 of all rodeos.”
The event was held from July 2-July 5, selling out all four days, proving that even small towns have the power to attract fans to the rodeo scene.
After the dust had settled, 4-time World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider, Zeke Thurston, went 92 points to take home the money and be the only cowboy to score in the 90-point range.
The Harris brothers gave each other a run for their money in the tie-down roping, but ultimately Joel came out on top at 8 seconds flat in front of Ty’s second place finish of 8.3 seconds.
Utah native McKinlee Kellett stayed consistent at each of these rodeos as she placed eleventh at Oakley before going on to West Jordan (home of the Western Stampede) and finishing in tenth place. This earned her a combined total of $1,804.
West Jordan held a record number of contestants this year and was able to add over $125,000.
Breakaway roper Kash Gay made her presence known at the Stampede as she drove just close to 60 miles from her hometown to turn in a time of 2.3 seconds, tying Joey Williams for the first-place finish.
Mother-daughter duo Kimmie and Brylee Wall were able to score a first and fourth place finish in the barrel racing in just two tenths of a second’s difference. Kimmie stopped the clock at 17.17 seconds and Brylee was 17.40 seconds.
It is no question that the Utah people love the rodeo action and will continue to grow their rodeos each and every year.
For full results you can visit prorodeo.com
