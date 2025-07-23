Rodeo Daily

Cheyenne Breakthrough Puts Wacey Schalla In World Title Hunt Across The Board

Schalla is giving Stetson Wright a run for his money in multiple world title races.

Rodeo Daily Staff

Wacey Schalla rides during in the Tuff Hedeman Tour bull riding competition in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2023. Tuff Hedeman0159
Wacey Schalla rides during in the Tuff Hedeman Tour bull riding competition in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2023. Tuff Hedeman0159 / Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wacey Schalla. Get to know the name if you haven't already as the 19-year-old cowboy has just dethroned Stetson Wright at the top of the world standings in the bull riding and is now hot on his tail in the all-around race.

There are only two cowboys this season who have amassed over $200,000 in earnings in the bull riding: Schalla and Wright. The pair are in a dual of their own as they have pulled away from the pack with nearly a 100k lead over the rest.

Cheyenne Frontier Days just hosted the first ever XTreme Bulls event and Schalla had a near clean sweep posting a pair of 90-point rides. With over $28,600 of earnings he put himself not just at number one in the world, but number one in the XTreme Bulls standings.

Wacey Schalla locks in first ever Xtreme Bulls title in Cheyenne.

WACEY SCHALLA 🔥 🔥 The No. 1 bull rider in the world keeps climbing! A 91.5 makes him the first ever Xtreme Bulls Champion at the Daddy of 'Em All!

Posted by CowboyChannel on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Even though Australian cowboy Ky Hamilton wracked up nearly $19,000 of his own by the end of the two day spectacle he still finds himself a solid $14k behind Schalla.

Now Wright clearly has the upper hand in the all-around battle this season as he also sits just outside of the top-15 in the saddle bronc riding as well.

If Schalla hopes to catch him he will need one of two things to happen. Either he will need to somehow find himself inside the top-15 in the bareback riding (currently 29th and nearly $30,000 out) OR Wright has to find himself without an NFR spot in the saddle bronc.

If Wright gets to Vegas in both events, and Schalla does not, there won't be a chance for him to make up the ground for the all-around world title.

Schalla is an Oklahoma native coming off of his first NFR qualification. Last year he finished fourth in the all-around race, seventh in the bull riding, and 27th in the bareback riding.

The road to Las Vegas is well underway and the dual between Stetson Wright and Wacey Shalla is heating up and it is going to be a good one to watch.

Wacey Schalla
Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Latest Rodeo News

Oklahoma Wildcatters Prepare To Face Nashville Stampede In Key PBR Teams Clash

The Daddy of ’Em All Returns: A Look Back And What’s To Come At Cheyenne Frontier Days

Big Wins And Record Rides: A Look Back At The St. Paul Rodeo During Cowboy Christmas

Clyde Longfellow Dies Leaving Behind 60 Years of Commitment to Pro Rodeo

Published
Rodeo Daily Staff
RODEO DAILY STAFF

Home/PRCA Standings