Cheyenne Breakthrough Puts Wacey Schalla In World Title Hunt Across The Board
Wacey Schalla. Get to know the name if you haven't already as the 19-year-old cowboy has just dethroned Stetson Wright at the top of the world standings in the bull riding and is now hot on his tail in the all-around race.
There are only two cowboys this season who have amassed over $200,000 in earnings in the bull riding: Schalla and Wright. The pair are in a dual of their own as they have pulled away from the pack with nearly a 100k lead over the rest.
Cheyenne Frontier Days just hosted the first ever XTreme Bulls event and Schalla had a near clean sweep posting a pair of 90-point rides. With over $28,600 of earnings he put himself not just at number one in the world, but number one in the XTreme Bulls standings.
Even though Australian cowboy Ky Hamilton wracked up nearly $19,000 of his own by the end of the two day spectacle he still finds himself a solid $14k behind Schalla.
Now Wright clearly has the upper hand in the all-around battle this season as he also sits just outside of the top-15 in the saddle bronc riding as well.
If Schalla hopes to catch him he will need one of two things to happen. Either he will need to somehow find himself inside the top-15 in the bareback riding (currently 29th and nearly $30,000 out) OR Wright has to find himself without an NFR spot in the saddle bronc.
If Wright gets to Vegas in both events, and Schalla does not, there won't be a chance for him to make up the ground for the all-around world title.
Schalla is an Oklahoma native coming off of his first NFR qualification. Last year he finished fourth in the all-around race, seventh in the bull riding, and 27th in the bareback riding.
The road to Las Vegas is well underway and the dual between Stetson Wright and Wacey Shalla is heating up and it is going to be a good one to watch.
