The Daddy of ’Em All Returns: A Look Back And What’s To Come At Cheyenne Frontier Days
The iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days is back and better than ever, with legends on the stage and in rodeo making their way to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The week-long event took over the Cowboy State on July 28th until the 27th.
Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt kicked things off on Friday, July 28th. Saturday the 29th featured Jordan Davis with Brett Young. Rounding out the first weekend concert series was Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross on Sunday night.
The PRCA ProRodeo began on Saturday, the 19th, featuring all of the rodeo classics, including bareback riding, breakaway roping, bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and wild horse racing. There were qualifying events for the performances going on the week prior for the timed events..
PRCA Extreme Bulls hit the arena on Monday, the 21st, and Tuesday, the 22nd. The rodeo on Monday the 21st was Military Monday, paying tribute to the brave men and women of the armed forces.
Rodeo events take place from the 19th through the 27th from 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The quarterfinals will end on the 24th with the semi-finals to take place on the 25th and 26th, Winners will be crowned by the end of the 27th and expect some major world standings changes by the end. Considered to be the “Daddy of ‘em All,” the PRCA ProRodeo happening at Cheyenne Frontier Days is surely one you don’t want to miss.
The music series continues into this weekend, July 23th through the 26th, with concerts beginning again on Wednesday. Wednesday night, Brooks & Dunn are taking the stage with Chancey Williams. On Thursday the 24th, country music legend Luke Bryan is taking the stage with Priscilla Block.
Rounding out the concert series are Cody Johnson and Randy Howser on Friday night. The last concert during “The Daddy of ‘em all” is rising country music star Megan Moroney with Waylon Wyatt on Saturday, the 26th.
Before heading to the concert on Saturday night- to round out the Cheyenne Frontier Days experience- The Wings Over Wyoming Air Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Headlining the show is the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration Team, who performed their first-ever public appearance at Cheyenne Frontier Days back in 1953.
