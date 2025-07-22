Big Wins And Record Rides: A Look Back At The St. Paul Rodeo During Cowboy Christmas
The St. Paul Rodeo makes up one of the biggest in the Cowboy Christmas line-up, and the winnings were just as large as the arena. With just under $537,00 up for grabs, a few contestants made their mark for the top spots.
It was the rough stock events that paid the best, and there was one lone non-NFR qualifier that won one of them.
Cash Wilson, a South Dakota native, was on top of the saddle bronc riding earning $14,185, aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ The Black Tie, as the only cowboy to score in the 90’s.
Wilson sits at 19th in the world so far in 2025. Before this recent win, his career earnings had reached $183,477 and he ended up 27th in the world standings in 2024.
The bull riding was won by Tristen Hutchings with a 90 point ride and paired up with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Magic Touch, earning him over $14,000 to add to his 2025 NFR race.
Sankey Pro Rodeo left the night happy with a winning saddle bronc horse and the winning bull.
In the tie-down roping, Riley Webb (2X World Champion) had nearly a clean sweep, winning the first round, placing second in the second, and winning the average. His slowest time was still a quick 7.8 seconds, earning him a total of $16,235.
It was Jill Tanner of Arizona who took the crown in the breakaway roping. She secured the top spot in just 2.1 seconds which also set a new arena record, earning her $8,291 of the total $41,454 payoff.
Sherry Cervi and Emily Beisel cut it close in the barrel race. With only a .03 second difference- Cervi took the top spot at 17.24 seconds and $12,160. Beisel took home $9,728 for her second place finish.
As one of the largest events during Cowboy Christmas, it’s no surprise that some of rodeo's best athletes took home the top prizes and contributed towards big jumps in the world standings.
