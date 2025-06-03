PRCA Standings: The Latest ProRodeo Standings Through June 2
There were several major rodeo events since Memorial Day and the results shook up some of the standings. And the Music City Rodeo, Old Fort Days Rodeo, and Mt Pleasant Rodeo offered some significant prize money to the victors.
Here are PRCA ProRodeo standings following the most recent results. Full results can be found at ProRodeo.com.
All-Round Standings
- Stetson Wright, $145,897.16 - Beaver, UT
- Wacey Schalla, $110,883.23 - Arapaho, OK
- Seth Hall, $57,449.93 - Albuquerque, NM
- Brushton Minton, $53,362.11 - Witter Springs, CA
- Marcus Theriot, $52,016.75 - Lumberton, MS
Stetson Wright extended his lead at the top of the all-around standings thanks to wins at the Music City Rodeo, Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo, and the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Bareback Riding Standings
- Bradlee Miller, $138,716.54 - Huntsville, TX
- Rocker Steiner, $93,754.08 - Weatherford, TX
- Dean Thompson, $88,323.91 - Altamont, UT
- Garrett Shadbolt, $72,336.03 - Merriman, NE
- Cole Franks, $65,708.73•Clarendon, TX
Bradlee Miller had two top-three finishes at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and the Rodeo Celina, finishing first at Rodeo Celina. Rocker Steiner finished third at the Music City Rodeo, while Dean Thompson had a perfect week, finishing in the top four in four events. The Utah native finished first at the Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo.
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Ryder Wright, $143,264.26 - Beaver, UT
- Dawson Hay, $122,544.77 - Wildwood, AB
- Kade Bruno, $103,667.18 - Challis, ID
- Statler Wright, $82,840.51 - Beaver, UT
- Sage Newman, $71,224.52 - Melstone, MT
Sage Newman pulled closer to the top four after his Music City rodeo win, while Ryder Wright was the other top-five guy who managed a top-three finish.
Bull Riding
- Wacey Schalla, $164,378.24, Arapaho, OK
- T.J. Gray, $126,763.47, Dairy, OR
- Stetson Wright, $126,584.16, Beaver, UT
- Tristen Hutchings, $121,130.04, Monteview, ID
- Mason Moody, $85,530.24, Letcher, SD
Wacey Schalla took second place at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, while Stetson Bennet took first. Bennet also had a top-three finish at the Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo.
Steer Wrestling
- Tucker Allen, $107,474.72 - Ventura, CA
- Jesse Brown, $65,114.15 - Baker City, OR
- Holden Myers, $57,075.69 - Van, TX
- Will Lummus, $50,698.07 - Byhalia, MS
- Stetson Jorgensen, $48,531.99 - Blackfoot, ID
Stetson Jorgensen managed a second-place finish at the Music City Rodeo and, alongside other results, managed to pull closer to Will Lummus.
Recommended
June Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Event Schedule
Three-Time PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Champion Bill Smith Passes Away At 83
PRCA Results: Nashville Treated To Top-Tier Performances At Music City Rodeo
Louisiana Bull Rider Reveals Emotional Recovery After Horror Neck Injury From Rodeo Incident