PRCA Results: Nashville Treated To Top-Tier Performances At Music City Rodeo
The PRCA rode into Nashville for the first time in what was a weekend to remember. Not only did fans see some of country music's most iconic stars, but they also saw an emotional victory for one of the young rodeo greats.
The PRCA have been looking at breaking into the South, and teaming up for the Music City Rodeo at the Bridgestone Arena will be considered nothing but a success. They hope it will be the first of many future events in the area, with Western culture looking to take over the South.
The three-day event was filled with some of rodeo's biggest stars, with each day capped off by a music performance by a country legend. Reba McEntire was first to take the stage on Thursday, with Jelly Roll on Friday, and Tim McGraw closing out the final night of May. McGraw welcomed both his daughters on stage and showcased his band, The Dancehall Doctors, part of a 90-minute set to close out the event.
We're going to be here every year as long as you keep coming out.- Tim McGraw
It was an emotional event for Tuf Cooper, who won the tie-down roping event in what has been a tough month for the 35-year-old. He had been on a hiatus due to the sudden passing of his father, the great "Super Looper" Roy Cooper, but took first in the event with a 7.2-second tie-down.
Stetson Wright took home the All-Around Cowboy honor and extended his lead at the top of the rankings. There were also wins for Sam Peterson and No. 1-ranked bull rider Wacey Schalla.
Music City Rodeo Results
(For full results visit ProRodeo.com)
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright
Bareback riding
1. Sam Petersen, 88 points
2. Tilden Hooper, 87.5
3. Rocker Steiner, 87
Steer wrestling
1. Rowdy Parrott, 3.7 seconds
2. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Darcy Kersh and Talon Roseland, 3.8
Team roping
1. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 3.8 seconds,
2. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 3.9
Saddle bronc riding
1. Sage Newman, 87 points
2. (tie) Chase Brooks, Jake Finlay and Statler Wright, 86.5
Tie-down roping
1. Tuf Cooper, 7.2 seconds
2. Joel Harris, 7.4
3. Andrew Burks, 7.6
Barrel racing
1. Makenzie Mayes, 12.94 seconds
2. Margo Crowther, 13.09
3. Sharin Hall, 13.12
Bull riding
1. Wacey Schalla, 88 points
2. Stetson Dell Wright, 87
3. Trace Scarlavai, 86.5
