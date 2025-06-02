June Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Event Schedule
Get ready PBR fans because June is here and there's no shortage of events to catch this month. Below is a full list, including dates and locations. Don't miss out.
June 5
PBR Stockyards Showcase
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
June 6 - June 7
Do Deadwood - Deadwood PBR
Location: Deadwood Events Complex in Deadwood, South Dakota
June 12
PBR Chevron Showdown
Location: Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas
June 12
PBR Stockyards Showcase
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
June 13 - June 14
Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge
Location: Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota
June 14
Bill Picket Invitational Rodeo Matinee / Evening
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
June 14
Idaho PBR Classic
Location: Shouse Arena @ Twin Falls Caounty Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho
June 20 - June 21
PBR Tyron
Location: Tyron International, Tyron, North Carolina
June 21
Binford PBR
Location: Binford Rodeo Grounds in Binford, North Dakota
June 27
Slick Rock Challenge
Location: Edwards County Fairgrounds in Rocksprings, Texas
June 27 - June 28
26th Annual Jerome Davis PBR
Location: Davis Ranch Arena in Archdale, North Carolina
June 28
Slick Rock Challenge
Location: Edwards County Fairgrounds in Rocksprings, Texas
