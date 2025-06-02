Rodeo Daily

June Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Event Schedule

Rodeo Daily Staff

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Get ready PBR fans because June is here and there's no shortage of events to catch this month. Below is a full list, including dates and locations. Don't miss out.

June 5

PBR Stockyards Showcase

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas

June 6 - June 7

Do Deadwood - Deadwood PBR

Location: Deadwood Events Complex in Deadwood, South Dakota

June 12

PBR Chevron Showdown

Location: Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas

June 12

PBR Stockyards Showcase

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas

June 13 - June 14

Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge

Location: Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota

June 14

Bill Picket Invitational Rodeo Matinee / Evening

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas

June 14

Idaho PBR Classic

Location: Shouse Arena @ Twin Falls Caounty Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho

June 20 - June 21

PBR Tyron

Location: Tyron International, Tyron, North Carolina

June 21

Binford PBR

Location: Binford Rodeo Grounds in Binford, North Dakota

June 27

Slick Rock Challenge

Location: Edwards County Fairgrounds in Rocksprings, Texas

June 27 - June 28

26th Annual Jerome Davis PBR

Location: Davis Ranch Arena in Archdale, North Carolina

June 28

Slick Rock Challenge

Location: Edwards County Fairgrounds in Rocksprings, Texas

