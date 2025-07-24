PBR Teams Action Coming To Homes Nationwide With Live Broadcasts On Major Networks
Professional Bull Riding has raised the bar again for western sports. The CW network, the fifth largest broadcasting network in the country, reached an agreement with the association for multiple years to show live events on Saturday's and Sunday's.
CW Network, which reaches 100% of television households across the country, is now the home for the PBR World Camping Series Team matchups. But, this wasn't the only major announcement.
FOX Nation and CBS are also participating in bringing the PBR events live to your television. FOX will be showcasing events on Friday's and CBS is going to be exclusive in their broadcast of the PBR Game of the Week on Sunday's.
FOX and CW Network will broadcast their first events of the agreement during the Freedom Days in Sunrise, Florida which takes place the second weekend of August.
There will be an additional ten events during the rest of the season and that will include the season finale when the PBR Teams travel to Las Vegas for the last tournament of the season to crown a champion.
Sean Gleason, CEO of the PBR, spoke to Andrew Giangola (PBR reporter) on their newest announcement:
“With free over-the-air access on Saturdays and Sundays, everyone, no matter where they are, can experience the excitement of bull riding games. This partnership perfectly complements our existing television schedule, delivering even more thrilling action to fans, making it easier than ever for them to stay connected to the sport they love.”
Once the first event debuts in August there will be action from all across the country broadcasted nationally every weekend up until the one-week break before the season finale. The PBR Teams events take place in every time zone from New York to Texas to California among other states.
The western industry has always been hard for people to grasp if they didn't grow up around it. The only way to get around the stigma of what the sport is about is to provide positive attention around the athletes who do this professionally.
The PBR just took a huge leap for the industry as a whole with this agreement.
