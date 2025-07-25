Post Malone Makes Surprise Appearance At Spanish Fork Rodeo During Weekend Event
Spanish Fork, Utah just finished up their annual PRCA rodeo which is arguably the best that Utah offers and the western community is not the only one who recognizes that.
Frontier Rodeo Company was the stock contractor of this year's production and they noticed a familiar face, but not one that is familiar to the back of the bucking chutes- Post Malone.
Even though the singer is from New York originally, he does have a place just outside of Salt Lake City which is less than an hour from Spanish Fork.
The Fiesta Days has been a member of the PRCA since 1943. This was a massive year for the already top-tier rodeo. The payout topped over $538,000 which included an arena record in the barrel racing by four-time world champion, Hailey Kinsel.
The highest paid event of the rodeo ended up being the bull riding which was won by Jordan Spears of Idaho. He went nearly 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's "Bonanza" for nearly $15,500.
The award-winning artist had a front row seat to some incredible performances in the rough stock events including Stetson Wright who won the all-around with top placings in both the saddle bronc and bull riding.
Contestants from all over the country, plus Canada, make it to the Fiesta Days. Between the rodeo and the carnvial it is one of the best events the state has to offer for people of all ages.
Post Malone is an icon who has taken an interest in the western lifestyle in the past few years. That includes his dabble in the country music industry with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban.
There isn't' much of a better rodeo that Post could have been in attendance for. The committee is one of the best professional rodeo has to offer as they do their very best to raise the bar every single year.
