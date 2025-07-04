Rodeo Athletes Chase Big Payouts And Packed Schedules Over The Demanding Fourth of July Run
Happy Independence Day!
While you may know this time of year for fireworks and hot dogs, cowboys and cowgirls all over the United States and Canada gear up for non-stop rodeoing all over North America.
From the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, up to Canada for the infamous ten-day Calgary Stampede, you never know where you might run into your favorite cowboys or cowgirls.
Did you know you can keep up with them on their social media pages? Most of these athletes will post their schedule so their fans know when to watch them in their hometowns or tune in to the Cowboy Channel for the live action.
Many rodeos will wrap up on the 5th, but the action doesn’t stop there. July is the busiest rodeo month of the year. Athletes can make major moves in world standings to try to claim their spot in the top 15 and earn a chance to compete for a world title in Las Vegas in December.
The 2025 rodeo season will end September 30, and the 2026 season will begin October 1.
As of July 3, here’s how the world leaders are looking in the Pro Rodeo standings
All-Around
Stetson Wright
Bareback
Bradlee Miller
Saddle Bronc
Ryder Wright
Bull Riding
Stetson Wright
Steer Wrestling
Tucker Allen
Team Roping Header
Tanner Tomlinson
Team Roping Heeler
Travis Graves
Tie-Down Roping
Riley Webb
Barrel Racing
Kassie Mowry
Breakaway Roping
Taylor Munsell
But with hundreds of thousands of dollars of added money all over, no one should get too comfortable yet.
St. Paul, Oregon, concludes their rodeo July 5th, with an added purse of $336,000, along with Oakley, Utah, at $200,000, and Cody, Wyoming, ending July 4, with $260,000.
To find results for any of these rodeos and much more, you can visit prorodeo.com.
The Latest Rodeo News
Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Suspends Josh Harvey’s License Over Repeated Violations of the Law
History Made At Reno Rodeo As Cowgirls Deliver Record Wins And Career Highs
Rodeo Fans Close Out Greeley Stampede With Big Finish Led by Kassie Mowry
Legendary Horse Trainer And Winner Of 15 Triple Crown Races, D. Wayne Lukas, Passes Away At 89