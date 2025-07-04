Rodeo Daily

Rodeo Athletes Chase Big Payouts And Packed Schedules Over The Demanding Fourth of July Run

Cowboys and cowgirls all over the country gear up their busiest time of the year.

Keni Labrum

Almost every rodeo still sings the National Anthem before it begins
Almost every rodeo still sings the National Anthem before it begins / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Happy Independence Day!

While you may know this time of year for fireworks and hot dogs, cowboys and cowgirls all over the United States and Canada gear up for non-stop rodeoing all over North America.

From the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, up to Canada for the infamous ten-day Calgary Stampede, you never know where you might run into your favorite cowboys or cowgirls.

Did you know you can keep up with them on their social media pages? Most of these athletes will post their schedule so their fans know when to watch them in their hometowns or tune in to the Cowboy Channel for the live action.

Many rodeos will wrap up on the 5th, but the action doesn’t stop there. July is the busiest rodeo month of the year. Athletes can make major moves in world standings to try to claim their spot in the top 15 and earn a chance to compete for a world title in Las Vegas in December.

The 2025 rodeo season will end September 30, and the 2026 season will begin October 1.

As of July 3, here’s how the world leaders are looking in the Pro Rodeo standings

All-Around

Stetson Wright

Bareback

Bradlee Miller

Saddle Bronc

Ryder Wright

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright

Steer Wrestling

Tucker Allen

Team Roping Header

Tanner Tomlinson

Team Roping Heeler

Travis Graves

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry

Breakaway Roping

Taylor Munsell

But with hundreds of thousands of dollars of added money all over, no one should get too comfortable yet.

St. Paul, Oregon, concludes their rodeo July 5th, with an added purse of $336,000, along with Oakley, Utah, at $200,000, and Cody, Wyoming, ending July 4, with $260,000.

To find results for any of these rodeos and much more, you can visit prorodeo.com.

Keni Labrum
KENI LABRUM

The rodeo world is nothing new to Keni. Living between two dominant rodeo states, Utah and Texas, and having competed herself, Keni has been around rodeos on every level across the country. While goat tying was her strongest event, she now competes in breakaway roping and also throws the occasional head loop. Keni graduated from Tarleton State University in 2025, where she received her Bachelors in Communications and Masters in Business Management. You can usually recognize her around the fairgrounds with her infamous white shag, Hooey dog.

