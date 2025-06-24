Dolly Parton Booked For Six Shows During National Finals Rodeo In Las Vegas
Dolly Parton will take the stage for a limited-run engagement at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for six nights in December during the National Finals Rodeo.
It's a big moment, considering Parton last booked an extended run in Vegas more than 30 years ago, and has not been on tour since 2016, after wrapping up her "Pure & Simple" tour.
Parton took to Instagram on June 23 to make the announcement, saying: "Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling! ✨ I’m taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, a limited-run engagement from December 4-13. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, June 25th at 10 am PT! Link in bio."
The show, dubbed "Dolly: Live in Las Vegas," will take place on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13, aligning perfectly with the National Finals Rodeo which runs from the 4th through the 13th. Parton commented on the announcement, saying:
“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"- Dolly Parton said in a press statement
Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Wednesday, June 25th at 10 am via Ticketmaster.
