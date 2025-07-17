Wacey Schalla Climbs World Standings After Big Win In Calgary
Bareback and bull rider Wacey Schalla is climbing the world standings in the all-around race after pocketing more than $60,000 at the Calgary Stampede.
The Calgary Stampede, held in Canada, is one of the most prestigious ten-day rodeos in the world, featuring over $2 million in prize money, with 80% of it counting toward PRCA world standings.
Contestants are invited based on various standings: the previous year’s world standings, the current year’s standings, and the Canadian standings. They’re divided into three pools (Pool A, Pool B, and Pool C), competing three times on their designated dates.
The top three money earners from each pool move on to the semifinals, where they each compete on one head. From there, the top three advance to the finals, where it's a winner-takes-all format for the $50,000 check.
On Championship Sunday, bull riders Wacey Schalla, Trey Benton III, and Grady Young went head-to-head for the Calgary Stampede title. Schalla was the only one of the three to make a qualified ride, scoring 86 points.
The 19-year-old’s performance pushed him to No. 1 in the PRCA bull riding world standings — more than $7,000 ahead of world champion Stetson Wright. He now trails Wright in the all-around race by just $62,070.38 (yes, the pennies count!).
Schalla qualified for the NFR last year, finishing fourth in the all-around and seventh in bull riding. So far this season, he has claimed ten bull riding titles, three bareback riding wins, and four all-around championships.
With major wins in both of his events and a rising all-around total, the young cowboy is proving he’s a true force on the PRCA trail.
