From Stingray And Stitch To Their Offspring, Salinas Rodeo Comes Full Circle
Sherry Cervi, 4x world champion barrel racer, and Christina Richmond Porter, were co-champions of the prestigious Rodeo Salinas back in 2010 on Stingray and Stitch. Cervi boasted that her and Porter are back 15 years later competing on their offspring.
Cervi is riding two different mares that are daughters of Stingray- Money May and Principessa. Richmond Porter is on Red Doc who is a son of Stitch.
"It’s hard to put into words what it means to be riding the next generation of horses that mean so much to us, horses that carry the same grit, fire, and soul as their mothers." says Cervi.
MP Meter My Hay "Stingray" is sired by PC Frenchmans Hayday and her dam is Miss Meter Jet; Dash Ta Diamonds. The 21-year-old palomino mare changed Cervi's life and is continuing her legacy even in herr retirement.
As a 3.3 million dollar cowgirl it is clear to see that she has the ability to win at the top level for years and on different horses. Her last NFR qualification came back in 2016 where she finished fourth in the world. With that qualification she tied Charmayne James for the most ever (19).
Cervi hasn't rodeoed professionally too much since 2017, where she missed the NFR by one spot with over $74,000 in earnings. The best placing she's had since then is 58th. However, this year she seems to be hitting the trail a little harder.
Currently she is creeping up on the top-50 with $25,000 won on the year. She won't make another trip to the NFR, but she could get up high enough in the standings to get into all the buildings next winter which is a huge upper hand for the upcoming year.
Neither lady will reach this year's finals in Salinas, but the fact that they are able to compete on horses at this level from horses that changed their lives all those years ago has to be a dream come true.
The Latest Rodeo News
After Decades of Excellence Vold Rodeo Company To Be Sold After 2025 Season
PBR Announces 2026 World Finals Will Return To Dickies Arena In Fort Worth
World’s Top High School Rodeo Athletes Compete For Titles In Rock Springs, Wyoming
Cody Johnson Confirms COJO Championship Event Will Return To Texas In October