Richest Youth Rodeo In The World Concludes After Thrilling Finals In Shawnee
Contestants from across the country spend a dreaded week in the Oklahoma heat to compete against the best of the best for big checks at the International Finals Youth Rodeo. The 33rd annual IFYR just wrapped up in Shawnee, Okla.
This years event was highlighted by the All-Around Cowboy, Colt Bass, and all-around cowgirl Raegan Chance. Both earned two horse bumper pull trailer as well as a buckle for their outstanding performances in two events.
Bass had success both in the rough stock and timed event arenas. The North Carolina Cowboy paired up with header JT Williams (fellow North Carolina native) to split sixth and seventh in the average.
Over in the saddle bronc riding he unfortunately didn’t cover his first horse, but went two-for-two in the next rounds. He ended up placing seventh in the average with a total of 151.5 points on two head.
Mississippi cowgirl, Chance, was the reserve champion barrel racer placing no worse than sixth in a round. She ran one of the fastest times in the finals to take the round win and walk away with nearly $7,000 in the event.
In the breakaway roping she split second in both of the first two rounds. Unfortunately she missed her last calf which dropped her down to 12th in the aggregate with 4.2 seconds on two head. She still added over $3,500 to her earnings this week for her finishes in the first two rounds.
Wyoming cowgirl Hadley Thompson didn’t start off her week in the goat tying the best, but boy did she dominate her final run. She posted the fastest run of the week with a 6.4 second run to take the average win over Texas cowgirl Alli Autrey. Thompson took home over $3,700 this week to go with her new saddle and buckle.
Cross Fulford, Florida, was a tough man to beat this week in the tie-down roping. He won second in the first two rounds, 8.5 and 8.1 second runs, then went 9.7 in the short go to take home over five grand. Fulford took home the average win by a full second and a half.
There were two cowboys in the bull riding who covered all three of their bulls this week, both from Louisiana and less than two hours a part from each other- Braxton Whitesell and Luke Simon. Whitesell was over 80 on all three to take home the championship.
The contestant who won the most in any event (boys or girls) was Rinley Rawlins from Midlothian, Texas. Rawlins brought in over nine grand after winning the average in the barrel racing. She not only won the second round, running the fastest time of the rodeo, but also placed second and third in the other two.
The IFYR is one of the richest rodeos for youth contestants these days. It highlights the summer for high school athletes and is another opportunity to compete against the best, besides nationals.
