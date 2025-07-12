Mowry Adds Her Name to the Record Books As Calgary Arena Time Falls Once Again
The barrel racing has been fun to watch this week to say the least at the Calgary Stampede up in Alberta. The arena record has been set multiple times now and Pool play isn’t even over yet.
Round three of Pool A had not one, but two arena records. It started with Oklahoma cowgirl Emily Beisel, six-time NFR qualifier, who ran a 16.84 second run on her old-faithful, Chongo. She had the arena record for about two minutes.
Pool A star, Anita Ellis, had a clean sweep winning all three rounds and raking in $21,000. Her round three victory took the record from Beisel with a 16.79.
Now of course every pool is difficult to make it out of to advance to the finals, but this last Pool has both Hailey Kinsel and Kassie Mowry, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see either of them take the record, but it was Mowry who pulled it off.
Kinsel came close with a 16.84 second run, only .05 off of Ellis. However it was Mowry and her seven-year-old Jarvis who now hold the arena record at the Stampede with a 16.74 run in round two.
Hard to argue that Mowry is one of, if not the, greatest horse trainer of all time. While she “only” has $1.2 million in earnings at professional rodeos, she crossed the $7.4 million dollar mark after the 2024 NFR making her easily the winningest barrel racer of all time.
As of July 8 she was still the number one cowgirl in the world as she creeps up on $150,000 won on the season in just 15 rodeos with nearly $40,000 worth of distance ahead of the number two cowgirl-Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi. She will easily be headed back to the NFR and hasn’t even hit the total number of required rodeos on the season (25).
The Calgary finals will take place on July 13 as Mowry could add to her list of impressive wins on the season which includes RODEOHOUSTON.
