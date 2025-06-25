Rodeo's Hollywood Momentum Continues With Latest Rodeo-Themed Film 'Cowboy'
The latest rodeo-themed film to join the Hollywood slate has been announced, with Cameron Duddy of Grammy-nominated country band Midland set to direct the new project called 'Cowboy'.
Duddy, who plays bass in the band, will direct his first feature film and will be joined by two bandmates in Jess Carson and Mark Wystrach, with the latter playing a character role in the film. Also joining the cast is 'Hell or High Water' star Ben Foster, 'The Night Agent' star Gabriel Basso, and 'Outer Banks' star Rudy Pankow, per a report from Variety.
“This is a personal story for me. It’s a film about what it takes to grind it out on the road chasing your dreams, and the emotional and physical toll it takes on all of us, most of all the people we love. Cowboy is a raw and honest look at the Rodeo world built from the dust up – it’s about grit, humility, integrity, freedom… 1,800 pounds of rough stock at a time.”- Cameron Duddy Statement (H/T Deadline)
The film, which is being put together by Paint Horse Pictures in partnership with Range Media Partners, is described by Paint Horse Pictures as being "Crazy Heart meets 8 Seconds by way of Malick."
Paint Horse Pictures also provided a plot summary, saying: "A washed-up rodeo cowboy and a young hopeful embark on a journey through the American West, navigating the highs and lows of the rodeo circuit, personal demons, and the harsh realities of their chosen lifestyle."
