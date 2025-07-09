Macon Murphy Makes Big Cowboy Christmas Push In Race For Second NFR Appearance
Macon Murphy is chasing down his second National Finals Rodeo qualification and he just had a spectacular Cowboy Christmas. Professional rodeo athletes travel all over looking to win big at many different rodeos from Montana to Arizona to Oregon.
In a short span of time, but many miles traveled, he tallied up quite a bit of earnings. He was able to add over $14,500 to his world standings where he now sits in the top-30.
He not only took the win at West Jordan, Utah, but placed third at both Cody, Wyoming and Eugene, Oregon as well as earned checks at both Greeley, Colorado and Saint Paul, Oregon.
One of Murphy’s fastest runs on his Fourth of July run came at West Jordan. He was the only competitor under the eight second barrier and won it by eight tenths over Bryce Derrer.
Cody was a three way tie for third place. Britt Bedke, John Douch, and Murphy all tied their calves in 8.5 seconds and earned checks of $6,459.
St. Paul and Greeley are one of few that give contestants multiple rounds to win money and as well as a chance at an average check. With an 8.1 second run in the second round of Saint Paul he earned just over $1,000. A 9.0 second run in the second round at Greeley earned him an additional $2,200.
His first NFR qualification came in 2022. He won over $43,000 in his first time in the Thomas and Mack. He started this season off strong with a win at the Dixie National in Jackson, Miss.
Murphy is currently 26th in the world standings with over $45,000 won. Ryan Jarrett currently sits in the 15th spot with $62,650.22 won on the year (the top-15 advance to the NFR). Cowboy Christmas may be over, but the summer is just getting started and there is still a ton of money up for grabs.
