Shia LaBeouf Wrangles Crime And Chaos In Upcoming Film 'God of the Rodeo'
Shia LaBeouf is the first name announced for the upcoming crime thriller film God of the Rodeo. The experienced actor will appear in the book adaptation, with the film written and directed by Father Stu filmmaker Rosalind Ross.
Giannina Scott, Ridley Scott, and Michael Pruss are all involved in the film, which currently has no release date. The IMDb listing has the film in pre-production. The film is based on the book written by journalist Daniel Bergner’s real-life reporting from inside the brutal Louisiana Angola Prison in the American South in 1967.
It tells the story of an inmate serving a life sentence who finds redemption in the prison’s first-ever inmate rodeo. It follows Buckkey, who alongside his fellow inmates, finds solace in the sport, but learns that there is much more to why the warden has agreed to sanction it within the prison grounds.
LaBeouf will be playing the main character, a significant role for him to sink his teeth into as an actor who some say doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He recently appeared in Salvable, the story about an aging boxer who struggles to escape a small town while battling a fractured relationship with his daughter.
More of the cast will be announced soon, and it will be interesting to see who will join LaBeouf in what could be a film on many rodeo fan's watchlists.
