Old Fort Days Rodeo Cancelled Amid Extreme Weather Conditions
The Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith is in its 92nd year, but unfortunately, it will not go ahead this year due to the weather. According to a press release, the event, which was set to start on May 26 and end on May 31, has been canceled due to flood warnings.
The rodeo was due to begin with a parade today at 10 am, followed by nightly rodeo action at Harper Stadium. However, the concerns about the weather will stop any chance of that happening.
Old Fort Days Rodeo chairman Jerry Efurd said, "The weather can be a real factor, so announcements will be made." It's sad news for the locals, with Efrurd and the organizers making the tough decision ahead of the Memorial Day celebrations.
The week was set to have several events like bull riding, bronco busting, and the ever-popular mutton bustin. Wild pony races were also set to be on show, with Efurd explaining the event:
They have to catch them, get on it, and ride for a certain distance.- Jerry Efurd
The Old Fort Days Rodeo is an important tradition and was set to celebrate veterans on May 26 as part of Patriot Night. A week deeply rooted in Fort Smith's heritage, with historic ties to the Indian Nation, will not be celebrated in 2025.
