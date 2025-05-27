'The Last Rodeo' Tops Box Office Earnings Estimates, Scores Big On Rotten Tomatoes & CinemaScore
Neal McDonough's new film 'The Last Rodeo' hit theaters memorial day weekend, and according to its producer has topped earnings estimates announcing a $6.9 million opening weekend. The results were enough to land the film on the weekend's top ten list, squeezing into the number six spot just ahead of The Tim Robison and Paul Rudd film, 'Friendship'.
In addition to topping box office earnings estimates, the movie also scored big with fans. According to Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, fans currently have the film rated at 95%. CinemaScore also shows the film was very well received with an 'A' rating. That puts the movie alongside other new release Lilo & Stitch and ahead of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (A-).
McDonough (who co-wrote and produced the film) plays the lead in a character named Joe Wainright, who's a retired rodeo legend that must return as the oldest competitor ever to raise money to save his grandson who needs life-saving surgery.
Neal McDonough is no stranger to rodeo and is a familiar face at PBR events, making the film an extension of real life for the accomplished movie star. In fact, back in April McDonough and his wife became minority owners in the PBR team The Austin Gamblers.
The film opened to 2,205 locations around the country per Angel, pulling in roughly $2.1M on Friday, $1.75M on Saturday, $1.6M on Sunday and $1.5M on Monday, bringing its Memorial Day Weekend four-day total to just under $6 million.
