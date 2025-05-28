Country Music Star Tim McGraw Excited About Music City Rodeo Heading To Nashville
Country music star Tim McGraw is tapping into his entrepreneurial side, combining two of his great loves: music and rodeo. The Louisiana native is bringing Music City Rodeo to Nashville and along with it the first PRCA event in the city.
Nashville's Bridgestone Arena will feature some of rodeo's best events, including bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and bronc riding. During the three days event, McGraw will perform on May 31, as will country stars Reba McEntire (May 29) and Jelly Roll (May 30). It's an exciting event for local fans, with the 58-year-old legend seeing Nashville as the perfect spot to bring Western culture to the South.
Speaking to The Tennessean, McGraw said:
Bringing a fun, yet intense, top-tier and world-class athletic spectacle like any baseball or football game to an arena or stadium is exciting. Then, add artists like Reba McEntire and Jelly Roll, who are equally excited and jumped on board as Music City Rodeo cofounders and representatives immediately. We've dug in our spurs and are coming out of the chute with a great event with a festival-like atmosphere.- Tim McGraw
During the day, fans in the stadium will see cowboys and cowgirls competing in various events for over $200,000 in prizes.
The country music and rodeo industries have an 80-year history, and it's finally time that Nashville hosts a larger PRCA event. Country music's boom in Nashville allows PRCA to increase its presence east of the Mississippi River.- Tim McGraw
Three-time world champion bareback horseman and PRCA pro Tim O'Connell is also excited and believes the event is going to be huge, not just for Nashville fans, but the rodeo business down South.
Out of the gate, from the $200,000 in prize money offered, to having Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, and Reba McEntire performing, Nashville's staking a claim to win Rodeo of the Year in its debut year.- Tim O'Connell
