Top NFL Draft Pick Proves Why Rodeo Cowboys Can Dominate Football
Idaho cowboy, Colston Loveland, who was drafted in the first round of the National Football League (NFL) draft, uses his experience with rodeo as lessons to prepare him as an athlete and in life.
Loveland spent his childhood in the rodeo arena. On a TikTok from ESPN Originals, Loveland referenced his history in the sport we all love.
In third grade he started to rodeo and "loved it". When referencing rodeo Colston stated, "There's things you can connect for sure. A lot of times in rodeo you only get one shot. You prepare all week for that one run. Pressure moments".
The lessons rodeo taught him bled into football for Loveland. He goes on to say about rodeo athletes, "Also just toughness. If you meet someone that rodeos, they're normally pretty tough, you know they've been through a lot."
In July of 2021 Loveland committed to play college football for the University of Michigan. He became an instant star and in 2023 he started 15 games where they went 15-0. Loveland was the leading receiver for the Wolverines in the national championship game.
The Chicago Bears used their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to grab the University of Michigan tight end. The 21-year-old farm raised cowboy from Bliss, Idaho has had impeccable stats throughout high school and college football.
Rodeo has helped so many athletes in and out of the arena. We have watched it build strong competitors, that are mentally tough, obtain physical endurance, and mold all around fierce athletes. Loveland is a prime example of how the western way of life contributes to success well beyond the dirt arena.
Loveland may remind rodeo fans of California cowboy Bear Pascoe. Pascoe was also drafted as tight end for the San Fransico 49ers in 2009. He also played for the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. The Super Bowl Champion is now a talented team roper and steer wrestler in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Maybe after Loveland's time with the NFL he will follow suit and bring his talents back to the rodeo arena as Pascoe did. For now, Rodeo On SI looks forward to watching the Idaho cowboy have a successful career on the field.